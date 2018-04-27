The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Ester Babakhanov has been hired by Poppy Bank as vice president of treasury management and business development.

She joins Poppy Bank with more than 16 years of experience in the financial industry. Throughout her career, Babakhanov has received numerous industry awards, including Excellent Client Service and Business Partnership. Most recently, she served as the vice president of commercial banking treasury services and business development at Mechanics Bank.

—

Jess Swann has been hired by BioMarin Pharmaceutical in San Rafael to fill the newly created position of vice president and Commercial Business Unit head for hemophilia.

With the company’s investigational gene therapy for hemophilia A in phase III studies, Swann will oversee commercial planning related to the potential launch and commercialization of the gene treatment valoctocogene roxaparvovec, which has been granted breakthrough therapy designation by the Food and Drug Administration.

Swann most recently was global commercial head for the hemophilia A treatment Hemlibra at Roche Basel and has more than 20 years of experience in successfully launching and commercializing hemophilia therapies.

—

Dave McLennon has been promoted to regional sales manager by Exchange Bank. He becomes responsible for overseeing its southern region.

McLennon joined Exchange Bank in 2016 and has been serving as the vice president and manager of the bank’s Sebastopol office. Prior, McLennon served locally as a branch manager with Washington Mutual and its successor, JPMorgan Chase. He began his 30-plus year banking career at Wells Fargo in Sonoma County.

He is a graduate of Northern Michigan University and lives in Santa Rosa. He is an active member of the Sebastopol Rotary Club.

—

Sam Lee has been appointed area pharmacy director for Santa Rosa Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente announced.

Previously serving in an interim capacity, Lee will continue to provide strategy, leadership and oversight of all pharmacy operations in Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park.

Lee graduated from UCSF School of Pharmacy and completed a one-year acute care residency at the Veterans Affairs Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System. He began his career with Kaiser Permanente in 2006 and has served as hospital staff pharmacist, inpatient pharmacy supervisor, inpatient pharmacy director.

Lee is a graduate of the UCSF Pharmacy Leadership Institute and is an active member in the community, according to Kaiser. He is secretary of the Community Board for Children’s Museum of Sonoma County and was North Coast chapter president for California Society of Health-System Pharmacists. He was honored as one of the Forty Under 40 by the North Bay Business Journal.

Lee is currently attending UCSF and plans to graduate in 2018 with a master’s degree in health care administration and interprofessional leadership.

—

Nate Campbell has been named program director of Napa radio stations 1440 (KVON-AM) and 99.3 (KVYN-FM), as well as music director of 99.3 The Vine (KVYN-FM), announced station owner Wine Down Media. He will also deliver news on-air for the stations.

Campbell is a faculty member at Sonoma State University, where he teaches communications among other interdisciplinary classes. He also serves as academic advisor for the campus radio station, KSUN-FM.

He has spent over 20 years in the radio industry. At Redwood Empire Stereocasters, he was news director at station 100.1 (KZST-FM) and newscaster for the Brent Farris morning show. At Wine Country Radio, he was program and music director and on-air DJ for 95.9 The Krush (KRSH FM).