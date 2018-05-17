The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Scott Johnson is the new director of business development for EAH Housing. Johnson will be responsible for managing and growing the organization’s new business pipeline throughout Northern California.

The announcement stated that Johnson is experienced in all facets of real estate development — from acquisition, permitting and financing to construction and occupancy — resulting in the creation of more than 1,000 units of affordable and workforce housing across 20 projects throughout Northern California.

Prior to his position at EAH Housing, Johnson was the principal at SWJ Housing, providing project management, community relations and organizational development to its clients. He was also the director of housing development at MidPen Housing and Burbank Housing.

San Rafael-based EAH develops low-income housing and manages more than 110 properties in 55 municipalities in California and Hawaii, according to the company.

—

Dustin Ayers, Gerry Catanzano and Taylor Stowe have joined the Sonoma-based 3 Badge Beverage Corporation as procurement manager, Northeast regional manager and associate enology marketing manager, respectively.

Ayers was previously a procurement and materials manager at Frank-Lin Distillers Products Ltd. in Fairfield, In his new role, Ayers manages production planning, distribution and manufacturing operations at 3 Badge Beverage Corp.’s headquarters in Sonoma.

Catanzano will handle sales and distribution for 12 states and Washington, D.C., on behalf of the company. He holds an MBA from Long Island University and has over 35 years of sales experience. He most recently was Northeast division manager at Mendocino Wine Company for the past 12 years.

Stowe will conduct marketing activities and initiatives specific to 3 Badge Beverage’s growing wine portfolio. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communications from Sonoma State University.

—

Sujatha Pathi, M.D.,has joined A Woman’s Place at Sonoma Valley Hospital. It’s a new venture that brings together physician specialists and services that address the special needs of women.

Pathi is a board-certified and fellowship-trained specialist in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery. Her areas of focus includes surgical and nonsurgical treatments for urinary incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse and other pelvic-floor disorders.

—

Forest DeSante of Petaluma is a new sales associate at Terra Firma Global Partners, a real estate firm based in Novato and Petaluma. DeSante serves residential real estate buyers and sellers throughout Sonoma and Marin counties.