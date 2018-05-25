Maria Steckler has joined C. Mondavi & Family as its vice president of national accounts.

Most recently, Steckler was director of national accounts off premises at Duckhorn Wine Company and also managed the national account team at Pasternak Wine Imports. St. Helena-based C. Mondavi makes wine brands such as Charles Krug, CK Mondavi and Purple Heart Wines.

—

Deleyse Langdale, Sonoma County Tourism’s former international sales director, has rejoined the organization as its vice president of global tourism development, a new position.

The new role is designed to drive visitation to Sonoma County through developing programs and campaigns targeted at the domestic and international individual traveler and group leisure sectors including tour operators, travel agents, receptive operators, wholesalers, resellers, and online travel agencies, the organization announced.

—

John Hollander, D.P.M., associated his podiatry practice of over 25 years with Northern California Medical Associates, creating the new NCMA Foot and Ankle Program.

—

Kristoffer Antigua has been promoted to the position of in-house counsel in the legal department at Optio Solutions, a national debt collection agency based in Petaluma. He joined the company in January 2015 as a collections attorney.

Antigua received a Bachelor of Arts in political science and government from California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, followed by a J.D. from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Antigua has a credit and collection compliance officer (CCCO) designation from ACA International, representing an advanced level of knowledge in compliance strategy.

—

David Delasantos has joined TLCD Architecture as a senior project manager. He brings more than 20 years of experience in multifamily/mixed-use projects throughout Northern California. David will be leading the project team for the new 888 Fourth Street development, downtown Santa Rosa’s largest mixed-use project to date.

Prior to joining TLCD, Delasantos worked at MBH Architects in Alameda where he developed expertise in the design, entitlement and execution of complex mixed-use projects. He is a licensed California Architect and is NCARB certified.

—

Emily Kearney, Kandi Cogliandro and Christopher Ortiz have joined the Sebastopol office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as sales associates.

Kearney previously completed an associate’s degree in nursing and worked two years as a manager at Fiori’s restaurant in Santa Rosa.

Cogliandro became licensed in 2003 and previously has worked at Zephyr Real Estate and Frank Howard Allen in Petaluma and Graton as both an agent and a transaction coordinator.

Ortiz, a graduate of Maria Carrillo High School in Santa Rosa, previously worked at Healdsburg Lumber Company for over two years.

—

Rohnert Park-based structural engineering firm MKM & Associates has added seven new members.

They include Roger Blais, Dennise Manalo and Erin L. Dupree in the engineering department; Robert Reihl, Zachary Dennett and Jordan St. John in the drafting department; and Eric Potter in administration.

—

Jason Lea, assistant superintendent of human resources at Santa Rosa City Schools for the last four years, will become the executive director of the North Coast School of Education, effective July 1.

Lea will replace Karen Ricketts, who is retiring after serving in the position since 2012. The North Coast school is a program of the Sonoma County Office of Education. It serves 155 school districts and multiple charter schools across Northern California by preparing more than 2,000 teachers and administrators for the classroom through numerous, high-quality credentialing and induction programs.