Dan Ryan has been hired as executive vice president and chief credit officer of Poppy Bank, headquartered in Santa Rosa.

The bank’s current chief credit officer, Tony Ghisla, has moved to the newly-created position of executive vice president and chief lending officer. Ghisla will continue to oversee the loan officers and the SBA Division while Ryan will oversee all non-production areas of lending, according to the bank’s announcement.

Ryan joins Poppy Bank with nearly twenty years of banking experience most recently as senior vice president and credit risk and portfolio administrator for Tri Counties Bank. Ryan received his bachelor’s degree with options in both finance and accounting as well as his masters of business administration from California State University, Chico. He is also a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado.

­Susan N. Malone has been elected managing partner of Hood & Strong LLP, effective June 1. The San Francisco-based accounting firm has offices in Petaluma.

Malone has been with Hood & Strong for more than 25 years and works with a broad array of clients across many industries, including higher education, arts and culture, manufacturing, and philanthropy.

She succeeds Robert J. Raffo, who has served in the role for more than 10 years. Malone will be the eighth managing partner in the firm’s 101-year history and the first woman to hold the position.

Dave Upham has been hired by Redwood Credit Union as senior vice president of member experience.

Redwood Credit Union stated, “As SVP of member experience, Upham will lead RCU’s team in ensuring members receive exceptional service and positive interactions across all channels, including telephone, email, social media, and in person at RCU’s branches. He will also serve on RCU’s senior leadership team, helping to drive strategy and programs to improve the overall member experience and journey.”

Prior to joining RCU, Upham served as EVP/chief operations officer at CoastHills Credit Union, and previously as chief executive officer/president at Atascadero Federal Credit Union. Upham is a graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara and holds a degree in political science and public administration.

Santa Rosa-based Wright Contracting, general contractors in Sonoma and Napa counties, has recently added four new project managers to the team. They are Steve McCulloch, Mike Ryan, Shane Magee and Ryan Smith.

McCulloch is currently working on the Santa Rosa Junior College Burbank Auditorium renovation project, Ryan and Magee will be working primarily on the Montage Resort project in Healdsburg, and Smith is engaged on the Realm Winery expansion project in Napa.

Dick Carlile, PE, civil engineer, will oversee engineering, planning and surveying operations for Christopherson Builders.

Carlile, has worked with the Sonoma County Department of Public Works as well as with his own firm, Carlile-Macy. A statement from Christopherson Builders states he has been responsible for land planning and civil engineering for numerous projects in the North Bay area throughout the years including Fountaingrove Ranch, Oakmont and The Sea Ranch.

Joseph Kirtley is the new general manager of the Timber Cove resort in the Sonoma Coast resort community of Jenner located off California’s Highway 1.

Kirtley has also been appointed vice president of operations for its hospitality management company, Ironwave Hospitality.