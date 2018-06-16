s
s
Sections
Sections
News Wine Industry Opinion Events
Subscribe

North Bay professionals news from Poppy Bank, Redwood Credit Union, Wright Contracting and more

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
June 15, 2018, 5:19PM

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.

Dan Ryan has been hired as executive vice president and chief credit officer of Poppy Bank, headquartered in Santa Rosa.

The bank’s current chief credit officer, Tony Ghisla, has moved to the newly-created position of executive vice president and chief lending officer. Ghisla will continue to oversee the loan officers and the SBA Division while Ryan will oversee all non-production areas of lending, according to the bank’s announcement.

Ryan joins Poppy Bank with nearly twenty years of banking experience most recently as senior vice president and credit risk and portfolio administrator for Tri Counties Bank. Ryan received his bachelor’s degree with options in both finance and accounting as well as his masters of business administration from California State University, Chico. He is also a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado.

­—

­Susan N. Malone has been elected managing partner of Hood & Strong LLP, effective June 1. The San Francisco-based accounting firm has offices in Petaluma.

Malone has been with Hood & Strong for more than 25 years and works with a broad array of clients across many industries, including higher education, arts and culture, manufacturing, and philanthropy.

She succeeds Robert J. Raffo, who has served in the role for more than 10 years. Malone will be the eighth managing partner in the firm’s 101-year history and the first woman to hold the position.

Dave Upham has been hired by Redwood Credit Union as senior vice president of member experience.

Redwood Credit Union stated, “As SVP of member experience, Upham will lead RCU’s team in ensuring members receive exceptional service and positive interactions across all channels, including telephone, email, social media, and in person at RCU’s branches. He will also serve on RCU’s senior leadership team, helping to drive strategy and programs to improve the overall member experience and journey.”

Prior to joining RCU, Upham served as EVP/chief operations officer at CoastHills Credit Union, and previously as chief executive officer/president at Atascadero Federal Credit Union. Upham is a graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara and holds a degree in political science and public administration.

Santa Rosa-based Wright Contracting, general contractors in Sonoma and Napa counties, has recently added four new project managers to the team. They are Steve McCulloch, Mike Ryan, Shane Magee and Ryan Smith.

McCulloch is currently working on the Santa Rosa Junior College Burbank Auditorium renovation project, Ryan and Magee will be working primarily on the Montage Resort project in Healdsburg, and Smith is engaged on the Realm Winery expansion project in Napa.

Dick Carlile, PE, civil engineer, will oversee engineering, planning and surveying operations for Christopherson Builders.

Carlile, has worked with the Sonoma County Department of Public Works as well as with his own firm, Carlile-Macy. A statement from Christopherson Builders states he has been responsible for land planning and civil engineering for numerous projects in the North Bay area throughout the years including Fountaingrove Ranch, Oakmont and The Sea Ranch.

­—

Joseph Kirtley is the new general manager of the Timber Cove resort in the Sonoma Coast resort community of Jenner located off California’s Highway 1.

Kirtley has also been appointed vice president of operations for its hospitality management company, Ironwave Hospitality.

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.

Most Popular Stories
Here's why 43% of North Bay residents want to move away, despite booming economy
Winegrape trade group exec named 'Leader of the Year'
Cannabis industrial real estate market cools
Integrated health care is key at new Santa Rosa clinic
Napa industrial vacancy falls to new lows

In his new role, Kirtley oversees the day-to-day operations at the 46-room Timber Cove resort. Additionally, he is tasked with spearheading partnership development and relations for Ironwave Hospitality as the company prepares to grow its portfolio from Oregon to San Diego, the company stated.

Kirtley brings over 20 years of hospitality management experience to his role as general manager of Timber Cove. He began his career in hospitality with the Morgans Hotel Group in Miami, Fla., where he eventually became a member of the hotel task force, opening properties in New York, Los Angeles and the United Kingdom, amongst others. Since then, he has worked with a variety of international and domestic boutique & luxury hotels, including a five-star hotel, The Hari in London, Mama Shelter Los Angeles and most recently for The Sydell Group’s Freehand Los Angeles.

­—

Eden Umble is joining the The Francis House small luxury inn, scheduled to open this summer in historic downtown Calistoga, as director of hospitality.

Umble comes to The Francis House after four years at Calistoga’s historic Brannan Cottage Inn, where she shaped guest experience and oversaw marketing and social campaigns for its successful re-launch. Eden’s past experience includes various roles at Visit Calistoga, Visit Napa Valley and The Napa Valley Film Festival. The facility’s announcement stated she has consulted for private wineries, event & film clients in Northern California and Los Angeles. Prior to moving to the Napa Valley, she spent 10 years as a feature film unit publicist (Edward Scissorhands, The Long Kiss Goodnight) and PR executive at Twentieth Century Fox & Island Pictures.

Deborah Reece has joined Wine Country Family Law & Bankruptcy Office, P.C., in Santa Rosa as one of the firm’s four attorneys. Reece represents clients in Sonoma and Napa counties with divorce, child and spousal support, and child custody cases including complex interstate and international issues. Wine Country Family Law & Bankruptcy Office, P.C. has locations in Santa Rosa, Napa, and Ukiah.

Reece previously operated a solo practice family law, special education, and criminal defense firm in Sebastopol. She was also the deputy district attorney in charge of the Parental Child Abduction Unit at both the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office from 2015 to 2016 and at the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office from 2001 to 2015, according to the law firm’s announcement.

She graduated from San Jose State University with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a juris doctorate degree from Santa Clara University.

Brelje & Race Consulting Engineers of Santa Rosa has announced the addition of three new employees.

Brian Gong joins as a licensed civil and environmental engineer. He received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from University of California, Berkeley. He is as Sonoma County native and previously worked for a firm in the East Bay.

Licensed civil engineer Karen Bolan has experience in water resource projects. She held previous positions at the State Water Resources Control Board, California Department of Public Health, and Santa Rosa Junior College Water/Waste Water Certification Program. A Petaluma native, she attended the SRJC and graduated from Humboldt State.

Brennen Urbanek will be working on a variety of water and wastewater treatment system projects. He grew up in Santa Rosa, graduated from Montgomery High School and received his civil engineering degree from CSU Chico.

Mike Kallhoff, CEO of United Way of the Wine Country, has left that position to become chief executive for Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles

According the Wine Country nonprofit’s announcement, Jennifer O’Donnell, the organization’s vice president of community benefit, will serve as interim CEO while the board of directors launches a search for Kallhoff’s replacement. Kallhoff spent seven years with the local agency and 16 years in the United Way network.

Ilse Stevens has joined the team at the Sonoma office of Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley as a real estate sales associate.

The firm stated Stevens most recently worked as a Realtor in Palm Beach County, Fla. Stevens also is a licensed real estate broker in the State of Virginia. With a previous career in marketing and public relations, she’s made real estate her profession since 1989.

­—

Joseph Clemmer has affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s Sebastopol office as a sales associate. In his position, Clemmer will specialize in residential sales in Sonoma County.

Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Clemmer worked in the hospitality industry. Clemmer is also an assistant JV baseball coach at Piner High School. He is an Analy High School alumnus and earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from Sonoma State University.

Kyrsta Scully, a financial analyst at the accounting firm of Carbonneau Williams, has earned the certified management accountant credential and been accepted into the Santa Rosa Chapter of the IMA, The Association of Accountants and Financial Professionals in Business.

According to St. Helena-based Carbonneau Williams, the IMA is a network of more than 90,000 professionals worldwide with certified expertise in internal financial management, including planning, budgeting, business reporting, decision analysis and risk management.

Scully has a finance and marketing degree from the McIntyre School of Commerce at the University of Virginia. She is currently pursuing CPA status as well.

­—

Ryn Longmaid, of Santa Rosa Business & Commercial has earned the certified business intermediary (CBI) designation from the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA).

Longmaid is a restaurant consultant and business broker and a former management instructor at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone. The IBBA provides business brokers with education, conferences and professional designations and networking opportunities.

­—

Vicky Locey, RN, MSN, MBA, CENP, who is Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center’s chief operating officer/chief nurse executive, was one of eight KP nursing leaders recognized last month at the 2018 National Nursing Leadership Conference in Anaheim.

The hospital stated this was the first year this conference has recognized Extraordinary Nurse Leaders, with one selected from each KP region. Locey was the single award recipient for the Northern California region.