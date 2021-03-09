California gives go-ahead to Solano County to reopen more businesses from coronavirus restrictions

Solano County on Wednesday will join two of its North Bay neighbors when it moves from the most-restrictive purple tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, to the red tier that allows for more businesses to reopen, state officials announced Tuesday.

Solano moved into the red tier a week after Napa County qualified and two weeks after Marin County — the first of the North Bay’s six counties to have moved back into the less-restrictive status. Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties remain in the purple tier.

The other Bay Area county transitioning to the red tier from purple Wednesday will be Alameda, state officials said.

As of Wednesday, Solano County’s retail establishments and indoor malls will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity, though food courts must remain closed. Restaurants and movie theaters can resume indoor operations at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer, and gyms and fitness studios can operate indoors at 10% capacity.

On Friday, California said that outdoor sports venues can start reopening as of April 1, and theme parks in red-tier counties could reopen at 15% capacity at that time. Only California residents are allowed to buy tickets. The park attendance cap rises to 25% in the orange tier and 35% in the yellow. Indoor rides are allowed because they are short and allow for proper spacing, according to the Associated Press.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom theme park in Vallejo has started offering weekday walk-through tours called “The Marine World Experience,” featuring walruses, and launched a “Renaissance Days” special-event series with period garb and foods, according to a Feb. 19 announcement from its Texas-based parent company.

“In April, the park will help guests celebrate Spring Break with all-new activities and fun photo opportunities,” said that news release from Six Flags Entertainment Corp. “The park is preparing to transition to full operation with its complement of thrilling roller coasters, rides, and attractions in accordance with the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy.”

Inquiries to Six Flags about new plans for Vallejo park reopening weren’t immediately answered Tuesday.

Solano County Health Officer Dr. Bela T. Matyas said the declining number of cases is “great news” for local businesses.

“However, it is still critical for everyone to continue to practice health and safety measures. Let us all continue to do our part to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19 infection—wear a mask, practice physical distancing, limit gatherings with others outside of the household, and get vaccinated when the vaccine is available for you,” Matyas wrote on the county website.

Solano County advances to the red tier with a test positivity rate of 2.4%, lower than the 5% to 7% range needed to advance. Its adjusted new case rate is 6.7, landing within the 4 to 7 requirement. And the county’s health-equity test positivity rate is 3.6%, lower than the 5.3% to 8% stipulation for residents in disadvantaged communities.

Meanwhile, Sonoma County was on the bubble for moving into the red tier this week but ultimately was held back.

Despite a sharp decline in coronavirus cases and related hospitalizations locally the past few weeks, the county’s new daily case of 9 rate per 100,000 residents — a key measure of transmission of the virus — and its overall share of positive COVID-19 tests, remains slightly above the state’s threshold to advance out of the purple tier, according to The Press Democrat.

Sonoma County’s other two metrics qualified for moving to the red tier: It test positivity rate is 3.1% and its health-equity test positivity rate is 5.3%.

Once the state has administered 2 million vaccine doses in disadvantaged communities, the state Department of Public Health will raise the threshold between the purple and red tiers from an average of 7 daily cases per 100,000 residents up to 10 per 100,000, according to the Sacramento Bee. Those guidelines will then be retroactive, adding a week of credit for any county that didn’t advance due to having a case rate between 7 and 10 per 100,000 residents.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Jeff Quackenbush of the Business Journal contributed to this report.