Cattlemens plans to close Santa Rosa steakhouse, open in Rohnert Park

Yes, Cattlemens is serious this time about leaving Montgomery Village.

There have been rumblings over the years that the Santa Rosa-based chain of steakhouses would close its five-decade-old restaurant in that shopping center, located on the east side of the city, but those ended with a lease renewal there. Early this year, the Business Journal reported that the company bought a shuttered restaurant in Rohnert Park for $2.25 million, but Cattlemens Inc. declined to say what they planned for it.

Then on Thursday the company announced that it indeed will be serving its last meals and pouring its last drinks in Montgomery Village at year-end, past the holidays. Cattlemens said it intends to open early next year in the 6,150-square-foot former Outback Steakhouse restaurant at 4619 Redwood Drive after renovations and updating the space. A more specific opening date isn’t yet available.

“The decision to relocate to Rohnert Park was a difficult one,” said Peter Mrozik, president. “Although we have been committed to the community surrounding Montgomery Village for over 50 years, mutual agreement on the terms for a new Lease could not be reached.”

The long-term lease at Montgomery Village expired, and the opportunity to buy the Outback location came up, Mrozik said.

The shopping center owner, Boston-based WS Development, could not be immediately reached for comment.

"On any evening, walk into any of our restaurants and you'll meet guests who've been dining with us for 30 or 40-plus years, said Miranda Smith, marketing manager. “Many of them came as kids and now bring their families. It's that relationship and emotional connection we have with our guests that Cattlemens' success is owed to, and is certainly one of the main reasons our restaurant has been a fixture for over 53 years."

A recent hint of the restaurant’s departure from Montgomery Village was in 2011, when Cattlemens was in lease-renewal negotiations with the center’s owners at the time, David and Mellissa Codding. Amid those talks with the Coddings a decade ago, the company had been scouting the former Latitude Restaurant location on the east side of Highway 101, Sonoma Magazine reported at the time. That lakeside spot on the east side of Highway 101 became a Bear Republic Brewing restaurant.

In early June of last year, the Coddings sold the 280,000-square-foot open-air lifestyle center to WS Development for an undisclosed amount.

Cattlemens was started by rancher Pete Gillham Sr. in 1968. The first restaurant opened in early 1968 in Redondo Beach (since closed), followed by the Santa Rosa and Petaluma locations in 1970 and Dixon in northern Solano County in 1974. The other California sites in Roseville, Selma, Rancho Cordova, Livermore and Redding opened in the next decade and a half.

The company said it currently employs about 500.

Outback vacated its Rohnert Park site on March 31 of last year, according to the The SoMo Group, a property management company for certain Codding family holdings, such as the Walmart- and Home Depot-anchored shopping center in whose parking lot the restaurant was located.

The seller of the restaurant to Cattlemens was C. Codding Holdings LLC, led by Connie Codding, wife of the late real estate developer Hugh Codding, who built Montgomery Village and was David Codding’s father.

