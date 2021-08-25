Fonsen Young named executive director for the John Jordan Foundation in Sonoma County

Katie Fonsen Young has been announced as the new executive director of the John Jordan Foundation (JJF), founded in 2012 by John Jordan, the owner of Jordan Vineyard & Winery in Healdsburg.

Lisa Wittke Schaffner, who has served as executive director since the foundation’s inception, will be stepping into a new role as the chief executive officer of North Coast Builders Exchange in October. As the Journal reported in June she will be replacing long-time exchange leader Keith Woods.

Since 2017, Fonsen Young has served as the chief executive officer at the Cloverdale Citrus Fair, a nonprofit serving the Northern Sonoma County region. The fairgrounds is home to one of the oldest and most community-supported fairs of the year—The Citrus Fair—which celebrates its 130th year in 2022. In her role, Fonsen Young also oversaw the largest competition of North American wines, the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, receiving more than 7,000 entries annually, as well as hundreds of concerts, drive-in movies, fundraisers and private celebrations, the foundation stated.

She also served as the deputy fair manager and interim manager for the Sonoma County Event Center in Santa Rosa.

“I’ve appreciated the opportunity to work with the Cloverdale community for the past four years,” she stated in the announcement. “It’s a truly special place, and the Citrus Fair will remain near and dear to me. I will always be an avid supporter for the fair industry. Fairgrounds serve their communities in times of celebration and in times of need. They are an important gathering place, providing business opportunities, economic impact, supporting youth, providing educational opportunities and most importantly creating lasting memories.”

The foundation stated its current focuses include “identifying and closing the gaps in the educational system starting with early childcare and preschool; improving career and college exposure and readiness, decreasing negative health impacts associated with poverty, especially pediatric dental and mental health; and creating opportunities for the most under-resourced populations to improve their quality of life and career opportunities.”