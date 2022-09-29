‘Mayor Kate’ is ‘strong advocate for housing’ in Marin County’s largest city

On Dec. 20, 2020, Kate Colin became San Rafael’s first woman mayor since the city was incorporated 175 years ago.

From the beginning, she said, she wanted to focus on achieving four goals:

Help the city recover from the economic impact of COVID-19. Increase the availability of affordable housing, especially for veterans and those experiencing homelessness. Sustain the environment from the effects of wildfires and rising sea levels. Find ways to eliminate racial injustice.

“We continue to reach out to the community to join the city of San Rafael to find solutions for the issues we face,” said Colin, who has an MBA from Kellogg Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Dartmouth College. She has lived in the Sun Valley neighborhood since 1996 with her husband, Jeff, and their two children.

“I believe the foundation of democracy starts with local government by leaders who build community engagement and trust. Government today is at an evolution point at all levels and the dynamics of how it works are changing. The question is how do we better engage with the people we serve, obtain their input, buy-in and participation when implementing change?” Colin said, who was among the city officials at the North Bay Business Journal’s Impact Marin conference Sept. 22 in San Rafael.

Joanne Webster, executive director of the San Rafael Chamber of Commerce said Colin “listens to people, from all walks of life.” That includes members of the Citizen’s Advisory Committee and other local leaders, while working collaboratively with government officials, the business community and individuals to determine how to get things done.

“Our mayor is a mover and shaker of Marin County’s largest city and one who is willing to take a chance and make things happen,” Webster said. “She knows how to draw the right people to the table who can be instrumental when it comes to implementation and funding.”

According to Webster, one of Colin’s favorite sayings is, “We must think outside the box and not apply the same old solutions to new problems.”

Economic recovery

COVID transformed San Rafael’s business landscape. To meet critical needs of the moment, in 2020 Colin worked to create a $250,000 city grant program for businesses, enabling many to keep their lights on.

Webster said the chamber supports the mayor’s efforts and actively conducting polls and surveys to keep a finger on the pulse of business activity and the concerns of its members.

To gather additional feedback, a special QR code was created so residents and others in specific industry groups could submit information used to assess opportunities to stimulate greater economic growth. The chamber’s Economic Development Subcommittee meets monthly to discuss ways to achieve a better future informed by this input.

Housing and the homelessness

Colin is given credit for helping to form the San Rafael Service Support Area (SSA) in 2021 — since shelters were closed in 2020 during the pandemic — with the goal of getting unhoused people off the street by providing a safe, secure space where they could receive specialized services. Initially, tents were set up serving as temporary shelters on raised platforms to satisfy the initial stage of their housing journey.

Colin describes the Housing First program, named such because it does not require those experiencing homelessness to get sober, obtain a job, take medications or initially address other issues before being eligible for housing, as successful in relocating 90% of homeless individuals from San Rafael’s streets. Within a year, each person was also covered by case management counselors and others providing mental health support.

The city also worked with California Department of Transportation, California Highway Patrol and Marin County to security, restrooms, handwashing stations and garbage pickup along with ongoing outreach, case management workers and service referrals and then finds pathways for the homeless to transition to permanent housing.

“We’re not just giving the homeless keys to a door, we’re providing a range of social services including mental health assistance and not just calling first responders and police to resolve issues,” she said.

On the housing front, after a city and chamber of commerce report found the government requirements that 20% of housing construction be affordable housing was discouraging builders, the mayor worked to lower the requirement to 10%.

“Our RHNA (Regional Housing Need Allocation) process had enough building sites identified from the previous cycle with many units approved for construction but not built,” Colin said. “I’m proud of our community for approving many multi-family projects. Two and a half months ago we approved a project for 900-plus 100% electric units near Kaiser.”