Napa Valley business leader to lead Western Association of Chamber Executives

Whitney Diver McEvoy, president and CEO of the Yountville Chamber of Commerce, has been elected 2024‒2025 chair of the board of the Western Association of Chamber Executives.

Diver McEvoy’s appointment follows her February 2023 election to a three-year term to serve on the Sacramento-based association’s board, which promotes and enhances the professional development of chamber of commerce executives. It has approximately 800 members in 21 Western states and Canada, according to the Feb. 15 news release.

“Over the 10 years I have worked in the chamber business, the Western Association of Chamber Executives has given me so much through professional development, friendships with chamber colleagues from across the country and been a resource when I have needed help,” Diver McEvoy told the Business Journal in March 2023. “The least I could do is volunteer my time, to give back to an organization that has given me so much. I would not be where I am today without the Western Association of Chamber Executives.”

Since July 2016, Diver McEvoy has led the Yountville Chamber of Commerce, which serves more than 300 members.