Napa Valley tourism boosters highlight ‘approchable luxury’ to attract visitors of all incomes

Back in October, during North Bay Business Journal’s Impact Napa event, an attendee was insistent that it’s impossible to visit Napa Valley unless you have ample disposable income.

It was a perfect example of a reputation that is largely true — but not entirely.

“The reality is we have that breadth of product, which is not as widely known as the luxury product that we have,” said Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley. “There's a pretty great, fast-casual scene happening here as well, whether that's a taco truck or the new empanada place that opened in downtown Napa.”

Getting the word out

The challenge for Visit Napa Valley is to amplify that messaging along with its renowned attributes, such as its wine industry that features more than 400 wineries, Michelin-star restaurants, and luxury hotels that can cost north of $1,000 a night, Gallagher said.

“We love and are thrilled that we have the Four Seasons and Stanly Ranch,” she said of the two newest luxury properties in Napa. “But there's more to the story than just that piece of it.”

For example, hotel pricing indeed runs the gamut. In April, the average daily rate among Napa’s luxury properties was $618.64, according to hotel analytics firm STR. The average daily rate for what STR defines as “upper midscale class,” was $183.12. Notably, the next level down would be budget hotels, but STR stated it doesn’t have a large enough sample size to calculate those average daily rates. Presumably, they would be even lower than the $183.12 average daily rate this past April.

Hotel prices tend to be highest during harvest season, Gallagher said, which is between August and October.

Visitors on a budget can get the most affordable hotel rates — sometimes even at high-end properties — during midweek and in Napa’s off-peak season, which runs November through March, she said.

Targeted marketing

Through its website and social media, Visit Napa Valley’s marketing team can tailor its messaging across income levels, Gallagher said.

“And that's the beauty of digital communication these days; you can be very precise, and you can set income targets, and you can set demographics and locations,” Gallagher said. “And so we are able to much more precisely find those more budget-conscious potential visitors and serve them with our content.”

Napa’s tourism agency has created an “approachable luxury” section on its website with budget-friendly options for hotels, restaurants and wineries, as well as trip itineraries and free things to do like visiting Napa’s art scene or hiking.

A year ago, Visit Napa Valley’s team posted a blog, titled “50 Wine Tastings Under $50.” Gallagher said that post become the most highly viewed piece of content produced in the last year — so much so it was broadened as “Wine Tastings $50 and Under.”

Value from top Napa chef

Providing affordable options is also top of mind for some of Napa’s most prestigious restaurateurs such as Christopher Kostow, executive chef of the Michelin-starred The Restaurant at Meadowood and owner of The Charter Oak, both located in St. Helena. In April 2022, Kostow opened Loveski, a deli at the Oxbow Public Market in downtown Napa.

“It’s important for us to be able to appeal to everyone and not simply those with the means of affording, for example, a meal at The Restaurant at Meadowood,” said Kostow. That restaurant has not yet reopened after burning in the 2020 Glass Fire.

On June 9, Kostow debuted an expanded menu at his deli.

“I think with our new dinners that we're unveiling at Loveski, it's an even better opportunity for people to come and experience our food at a much, much lower price point,” said Kostow, who owns the deli, as well as The Charter Oak and Ensue, which is in China, with his wife, Martina Kostow.

Earlier this year, Kostow took over management of Ciccio, an Italian restaurant in Yountville that had temporarily closed during the pandemic. Kostow reopened the family-friendly establishment in May with his own take on Italian fare.

“I enjoy it very much. You're seeing a dining room that has a bunch of kids in it,” he said. “I'm a father of two young daughters, and there's something nice about creating a space where families can afford it, where families feel welcome.”

Head of state

Visit California touts Napa as a premier destination worldwide for its expansive vineyards, wine tastings and culinary experiences. But the state’s tourism marketing agency also includes the region among the family-friendly vacation spots it promotes in California.

“Napa Valley, like dozens of other destinations in California, offers families and individual travelers a range of experiences to fit everyone’s travel budget,” Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California, said in a statement. “Napa Valley also is blessed with stunning natural scenery and good weather, which makes it perfect for hiking and picnicking.”