Power cut to 11,000 North Bay customers Monday amid fire danger

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. early Monday morning started shutting off power to roughly 25,000 customers in 20 counties, including about 11,000 in small areas of Lake, Solano and Napa counties as high winds rolled into the state Sunday evening.

That notice of the public safety power shutoff Sunday evening was downgraded from 40,000 customers in the original warning Saturday. This action came because of dry, offshore winds with forecast gusts of up to 50 mph by Monday morning.

Here are the projected planned outages in North Bay counties:

Lake: 4,008 customers, 304 medical baseline customers

Napa: 2,441 customers, 113 medical customers

Solano: 4,698 customers, 433 medical customers

Sonoma: 87 customers, one medical customer

Here’s how to look up specific addresses that are affected and find local centers where residents can go to charge devices and get services during the outage.

PG&E anticipates issuing an “all clear” notice as early as Monday evening if weather improves. Restoration of electricity is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon.

Other California counties and tribal areas affected are Colusa, Glenn, Tehama, Butte, Plumas, Grindstone Rancheria, Mooretown Rancheria, Tehama, Yolo, Colusa, Contra Costa, Alameda, Stanislaus, San Benito, Kern, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Fresno, Cortina Rancheria, Shasta, Tehama, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Middletown Rancheria, Kern, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara.