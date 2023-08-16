Here are this year’s Best Places to Work in Sonoma, Solano, Napa, Marin counties

North Bay Business Journal announces the companies and organizations being recognized as the 2023 Best Places to Work.

The 105 employers from Solano, Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties this year were selected after being nominated then scoring highly enough on employee surveys.

Award-winning companies will be recognized at a Journal event Sept. 13 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park. Go to nbbj.news/bptw23 for tickets.

Presenting partners are BBSI and Exchange Bank. Gold partners are Trope Group and Ghilotti Construction. Silver partner is YMCA.