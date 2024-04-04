North Bay Business Journal names Forty Under 40 winners for 2024

North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 Awards

The selections are in. Scroll through the gallery of names to see who the North Bay Business Journal selected as winners of this year’s Forty Under 40 Awards.

These are among the most influential executives and professionals in the North Bay Area under 40 years old, considered innovators and entrepreneurs and are worth keeping an eye on for what they will contribute to the business community in the future.

The following list, sorted alphabetically, shows the winner’s title, organization and current age:

Allison Berk, Attorney, Legal Aid of Sonoma Co., 29

Jonathen Blue, Education Director and Community Engagement, 6th Street Playhouse, 29

Natalie Brandon, Branch Services Manager, Cleveland Avenue, Santa Rosa, Redwood Credit Union, 37

Rose Brink-Capriola, Financial Adviser, Abacus Wealth Partners, 34

Luis Caballero Orozco, Bilingual Training Manager, Jackson Family Wines, 38

Meagan Cirivello, Director of Shelter Initiatives, Humane Society of Sonoma County, 30

Sarah Citron, Chief Operating Officer & Founder, Bricoleur Vineyards, 33

Pete Crudo, Associate Principal & Civil Engineer, Carlile Macy, 38

Lipika Dutra, Director of Business Development, Providence Healthcare, 31

Marcy Flores, Executive Director, Corazón Healdsburg, 32

Erika Foster, Senior Soil Scientist, Point Blue Conservation Science, 34

Anderson Franco, Personal Injury Lawyer, Anderson Franco Law, 35

Emily Harburg, CEO & Co-Founder, PairUp, 35

Roberto Hernandez, Senior Manager, Charles Schwab, 33

Jamie Hidalgo, Vice President & Risk Management Officer, Exchange Bank, 39

Julian Holmes, Owner, Chief Technology Officer, West County Net, 33

Amanda Hoang, Executive Pastry Chef, Farmhouse Inn, 35

Karen Hulsey, Continuum Administrator, Kaiser Permanente, 38

Jill Jorgensen, Deputy Director, Molly’s Angels of Napa Valley, 29

Jennifer Litwak, President & CEO, PEP Housing, 39

Mario Lomeli, Accredited Commercial Manager, Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc, 30

Kristine Malmanis, Assurance Senior Manager, BPM LLP, 35

Matthew Martinez, CEO & Real Estate Broker, Diamond Real Estate Group, 38

Lauren Mendelsohn, Junior Partner, Law Offices of Omar Figueroa, 32

Patricia Miraz, Vice Chair, Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, 39

Jason Newman, Lead Clinical Supervisor, Adobe Services, 37

James Pardieu, Financial Adviser, Morgan Stanley, 37

Maciej Pilch, Marketing Director, SOMO Village; CEO, SOMO Cowork, 37

Ricardo Ramos, Cloud and Applications Developer, Meritage Medical Network, 27

Samantha Rodriguez, Executive Director, Centro Laboral de Graton; Mayor Emeritus, City of Rohnert Park, 34

Chris Rogers, Councilmember, City of Santa Rosa, 36

Dominic Rosales, Attorney, Dependency Legal Services, 35

Scott Courtney, Household Hazardous Waste Program Manager, Zero Waste Sonoma, 38

Alison Seibert, Principal & Founder, The James Collective, 39

Colette Simpson, General Manager, Three Sticks Wines / Head High Wines, 36

Tiffany Simpson, Employment Services Director, Becoming Independent, 35

Hannah Stefenoni, Producer Relations & Dairy Sustainability Manager, Clover Sonoma, 33

Zane Stevens, Founder, Protea Financial, 39

Nicollette Weinzveg, Director of Workforce Development and Education, North Coast Builders Exchange, 38

LaSette Wellen, Director for Funding Partnerships, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa, 31

In addition to our 40 winners, we have identified 14 people who are “Ones to Watch,” thriving business leaders in their own right. They are:

Kimi Barbosa, Positive Images

LyndseyRose Burcina, ServiceMaster

Jennifer Castaneda, Heritage Bank of Commerce

Hayley Daniels, Olivers Market

Briana Ekandem, Providence Chief Human Services NORCAL

Dana Epperson, The Duckhorn Portfolio

Andrea Estupinan, Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County

Elijah Harris, Sonoma State University

Ozzy Jiminez, Noble Folk Ice Cream

Justin Liddell, Definition Filsm

Sandra Mendoza, Sonic

Mandy Schmidt, Marin Coast Ranch

Andrew Spalding, Spalding McCullough & Transil LLP

The winners and the ones to watch will be recognized at an event Wednesday, April 17, 4–6:30 p.m in the SaraLee & Richards Barn, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa.

Our Gold partners are Exchange Bank, Redwood Credit Union, Anderson Zeigler Attorneys at Law, and Kaiser Permanente.

Check back for photos of all our winners and ones to watch.