Photos: North Bay Business Journal’s 2023 Best Places to Work awards night

North Bay Business Journal on Wednesday recognized 105 local companies and organizations whose employees voted them as Best Places to Work.

Award-winning employers were recognized at a Journal event Sept. 13 afternoon at Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park.

Scroll through the gallery to check out who was at the Journal’s 18th such event. See who at each winning employer received recognition.

And read about each of the winners here.

Presenting partners for the awards and event were BBSI and Exchange Bank. Gold partners were Trope Group and Ghilotti Construction. Silver partner was YMCA.