Photos: North Bay Top Projects Awards event

On Wednesday, the North Bay Business Journal honored the eight winners of its Top Projects Awards of 2022.

The event was held at Bacchus Landing winery in Healdsburg. Presenting sponsor for the recognition was Ghilotti Construction, gold partner; Exchange Bank; and George Peterson Insurance Agency, Wright Contracting and Midstate Construction were silver partners.

Here are this year’s winners:

Best North Bay Sustainability Project: Sonoma Clean Power Headquarters, Santa Rosa

Best North Bay Education Project: Old Adobe Union School District, Loma Vista Immersion Academy Classrooms, Petaluma

Best North Bay Affordable Housing Project: Cherry Creek Village, Cloverdale

Best North Bay Commercial Project: Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital Expansion, Santa Rosa

Best North Bay Community Impact Project: Caritas Homeless Services Center, Santa Rosa

Best North Bay Wine Industry Project: Heitz Cellar Tasting Room, St. Helena

Best North Bay Health and Wellness Project: Russian River Health and Wellness Clinic, Guerneville

Best North Bay Recreation Project: Sessions Climbing Gym, Santa Rosa