Adventist Health expands Napa Valley mental health unit; BC Radio buys North Bay stations; other North Bay business news

Adventist Health St. Helena, in addition to its current 21-bed mental health unit, has opened a 10-bed behavioral medical health unit, which it describes as the only one of its kind in the North Bay Region of California, to care for patients who have both medical and behavioral conditions.

The new behavioral medical health unit uses a collaborative approach with a multidisciplinary team of physicians, psychiatrists, nurses and other staff to provide personalized care for each patient, said Timothy Lyons, Adventist Health St. Helena medical officer.

—

B.C. Radio LLC has agreed to acquire four Santa Rosa radio stations from Sinclair Telecable. The stations include KXTS-FM (Exitos 98.7), KRSH-FM (The Krush), KSXY-FM (The 101) and K238AF-FX (Latino 95.5) all serving the greater Santa Rosa area. Additionally, the LMA for KNOB (Bob FM 96.7) will also be transitioned.

Sale price was not disclosed. B.C. Radio is based out of San Francisco Bay Area and led by Ravi Potharlanka. Sinclair Telecable has owned the stations since 2001.

“Leaving Wine Country behind is bittersweet for us. We’re very proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past twenty years” said Ryan Sinclair controller of Sinclair Telecable. The company is based out of Norfolk, Virginia and currently operates eleven other stations in Austin and Norfolk.

Debbie Morton, general manager of the station group, says “The team looks forward to working with new owners who are local to the greater Bay Area with roots in the community. I am pleased that this transition is happening after a successful build and commissioning of a new transmitter with greater power and reach.”

—

The California Transportation Commission has approved SMART train’s request for $1.45 million to fund a $2.9 million freight rail investment package from the state’s Short Line Railroad Improvement Program, a program to support investments in smaller freight railroad systems.

The agency stated the funds support transitioning freight transportation off of highways and onto railroads, reducing congestion impacts, improving traffic safety,and reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the movement of goods.

The funds will be matched with local private investment and will be used to construct modern freight rail spurs, complete with Federal Railroad Administration-required Positive Train Control systems improvements and repairs to the Black Point Rail Bridge over the Petaluma River. (These freight improvements will be made without the diversion of resources from the passenger rail and pathway systems.)

—

A Free People retail store will open at First Street Napa, next to the Lululemon store, said Todd Zapolski of Zapolski Real Estate.

The specialty women's clothing store could open as soon as this spring, said Zapolski. The address is 1214 First St. A Mecox retail store currently at that address will move to a different location within First Street Napa.

—

University of California Cooperative Extension in Sonoma County is asking poultry and livestock producers to complete a survey of their needs. Their input will inform UCCE and the County of Sonoma departments, local agencies, and private organizations as they develop evacuation plans for rapid deployment of services.

The survey questions will assist poultry, livestock and dairy producers in identifying their needs while preparing their operation for a disaster. Examples of questions include “Do you know how to contact neighbors?” and “Do you have large-scale equipment to help prepare fire breaks?” It also asks producers to list their structures in order of importance in case firefighters need to prioritize their efforts. The survey takes 10 to 15 minutes to complete.

For more information and to view the survey, please visit ucanr.edu/AgPreparednessSurvey.

—

The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation, an arm of Napa Valley Grapegrowers, distributed 250 Copperfield’s Books gift cards to farmworkers and their families in December. The program was made possible by the Wells Fargo Foundation, longtime supporter of the foundation.

The foundation provides educational opportunities, advanced training programs, leadership and management classes and English literacy programs.

—

Trinchero Family Estates, the nation’s second largest family-owned winery, announced it will be the U.S. sales and marketing partner for the Famiglia Cotarella portfolio, beginning in March.

The Famiglia Cotarella portfolio of premium wines ranges in suggested retail price from $10 to $135. Trinchero Family Estates has more than 50 wine and spirits brands distributed in nearly 50 countries around the globe. Founded in 1948 — when Italian immigrant Mario Trinchero brought his young family from New York City to Napa Valley and purchased an abandoned Prohibition-era winery called Sutter Home in St. Helena.

—

Applications are now being accepted through April 2 for the 2021 California Green Medal: Sustainable Winegrowing Leadership Awards, open to wineries and vineyards.

Four award categories are open:

Leader Award, given to the vineyard or winery that demonstrates success and innovation in all of the below three areas of sustainable winegrowing and also inspires others.

Environment Award, given to the vineyard or winery that best demonstrates environmental stewardship through maximized environmental benefits from implementing sustainable practices.

Community Award, given to the vineyard or winery that is a good neighbor and employer using the most innovative practices that enhance relations with employees, neighbors and/or communities.

Business Award, given to the vineyard or winery that best demonstrates smart business through efficiencies, cost savings and innovation from implementing sustainable practices.

The seventh annual awards are being judged by a panel of wine and sustainability experts, including: Karen Block, UC Davis Viticulture and Enology; Stephanie Bolton, Lodi Winegrape Commission; Anna Brittain, Napa Green; Allison Jordan, California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance; David Glancy, San Francisco Wine School; Sandra Taylor, Sustainable Business International LLC; Frances Knapczyk, Napa Resource Conservation District; Cyril Penn, Wine Business Monthly; Katie Piontek, Sonoma County Winegrape Commission; Mike Taylor, Nugget Market Inc.; and Beth Vukmanic Lopez, The Vineyard Team.