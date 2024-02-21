Avelo adds new flights from Sonoma County to Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington

Pasco, Washington via Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) : Begins May 1, and operates Wednesdays and Saturdays

Portland/Salem, Oregon via Salem Municipal Airport (SLE) : Begins May 3, and operates Mondays and Fridays

Kalispell, Montana via Glacier Park International Airport (FCA): Begins May 1, and operates Wednesdays and Saturdays

Boise, Idaho via Boise Airport (BOI): Begins May 2, and operates Thursdays and Sundays

Details of the four new Avelo flights out of Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport:

Avelo Airlines will soon double the number of destinations it services at Charles M. Schulz‒Sonoma County Airport when it adds flights to Kalispell, Montana; Boise, Idaho; Salem, Oregon; and Pasco, Washington, beginning in May.

The air carrier and airport officials jointly made the announcement at a Wednesday press conference at the Sonoma County facility.

The news follows Avelo’s Jan. 30 announcement that it will establish base operations at the regional airport on May 1, bringing about 50 new jobs to the region.

The addition of the four routes means Avelo will service eight markets at the Sonoma County airport. Avelo flies to its Burbank hub and Las Vegas year-round, and offers seasonal flights to Palm Springs and central Oregon’s Redmond Municipal Airport.

Earlier this month, on Feb. 14, Avelo announced it will extend its nationwide summer flight schedule through Labor Day, which includes its seasonal service at the Santa Rosa facility.

The Palm Springs flight, which typically pauses in June and restarts in November, will be available through Sept. 3, Avelo spokesperson Madison Jones said Feb. 14. Plans are still being finalized for the post-Labor Day return date, she added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.