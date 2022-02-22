Napa lawmaker wants to expand online wine auctions

Business associations and nonprofit groups would get expanded ability to conduct auctions of wine online under legislation proposed by a California legislator representing part of Wine Country.

”Expanding the ability to hold these online auctions makes perfect sense given the technology that has emerged during the pandemic to keep us safe,” Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, stated in the announcement. “My bill would allow groups to step up this much-needed fundraising, improving our economy and charitable giving.”

Sponsored by Napa Valley Vintners, Senate Bill 1011 would apply to registered nonprofits and trade organizations. It expands the number of times both groups can hold annual fundraising auctions. Also, it allows trade groups to conduct online auctions for up to 15 consecutive days instead of two days under current law.

Last fall, the wine trade association announced plans to shift to a year-round philanthropic fundraising effort from big destination events. Over the last 40 years, the group said it has distributed more than $200 million to organizations that focus on local health, education and wellness from funds raised from charity wine events. The key annual event was Auction Napa Valley, which was last held in 2019 because of the pandemic.

The group said at the time that its Collective Napa Valley, set to start this year, would be committed to distributions of $15 million over three year. The association last fall said it had distributed $5.9 million to community groups from proceeds from previous auctions and is the first installment on the three-year pledge.

“This bill supports the evolution of non-profit fundraising auctions which include the sale of wine or beer, to now occur over a multi-day period, which is needed in today’s robust e-commerce landscape and ultimately allows for expanded fundraising potential for all nonprofits,” said Linda Reiff, president and CEO of Napa Valley Vintners.