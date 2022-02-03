Napa Valley College winemaking program gets new operations manager

Phillip Murphy has been named winery operations manager at Napa Valley College’s viticulture, winery and technology program, one of the largest college viticulture and winemaking centers in the country.

The community college’s program has an annual enrollment of as many as 800-1,000, 5-acre vineyard and a commercial winery.

“We are very grateful to have Phillip Murphy join our team at Napa Valley College,” stated Dr. Douglas Marriott, senior dean, career education and workforce development. “He is joining our Viticulture, Winery and Technology program at a very exciting time of expansion and greater alignment with the industry we work with and serve. This is a new role that I know will benefit our students, faculty, staff, industry partners, and community.”

Murphy most recently served as general manager at Revana Winery in St. Helena. Prior to that, he was operations manager there, managing the Napa winery as well cardiologist Dr. Madaiah Revana’s two other wineries in Oregon and Argentina, the college stated.

Murphy was also the operations manager for Envy.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Sonoma State University.

Napa Valley College recently announced a record $10 million donation from the Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation to support the construction and expansion of viticulture, wine and technology program teaching spaces. The Wine Spectator Wine Education Complex at Napa Valley will be organized into three buildings that include a classroom, laboratory and tasting room.