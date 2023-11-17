Photos: Excellence in Construction Awards
Formerly known as Top Projects, this awards event was in recognition of outstanding plans and projects of the past year. Winners were:
888 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa
Becoming Independent new program headquarters, Santa Rosa
Cardinal Newman High School Student Life Center, Santa Rosa
Charles M. Schulz‒Sonoma County Airport terminal redevelopment project, Santa Rosa
LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Enchanted Hills Camp, Napa
Enso Village, Healdsburg
Healdsburg Lumber Company’s new headquarters, Healdsburg
MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa, new spa and rooms expansion, Sonoma
Mayacama Clubhouse, Santa Rosa
Pony Express Senior Apartments, Vacaville
Redwood Credit Union Napa administrative offices and branch, Napa
River City Affordable Senior Housing, Petaluma
Roseland Accelerated Middle School and multiuse building, Santa Rosa
Skyfarm Drive Fire Rebuild, Santa Rosa
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin’s Roseland Club, Santa Rosa
Willowglen, Rohnert Park
Check back for more photos.