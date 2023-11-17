Photos: Excellence in Construction Awards

Formerly known as Top Projects, this awards event was in recognition of outstanding plans and projects of the past year. Winners were:

888 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa

Becoming Independent new program headquarters, Santa Rosa

Cardinal Newman High School Student Life Center, Santa Rosa

Charles M. Schulz‒Sonoma County Airport terminal redevelopment project, Santa Rosa

LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Enchanted Hills Camp, Napa

Enso Village, Healdsburg

Healdsburg Lumber Company’s new headquarters, Healdsburg

MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa, new spa and rooms expansion, Sonoma

Mayacama Clubhouse, Santa Rosa

Pony Express Senior Apartments, Vacaville

Redwood Credit Union Napa administrative offices and branch, Napa

River City Affordable Senior Housing, Petaluma

Roseland Accelerated Middle School and multiuse building, Santa Rosa

Skyfarm Drive Fire Rebuild, Santa Rosa

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin’s Roseland Club, Santa Rosa

Willowglen, Rohnert Park

