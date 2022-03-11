Sonoma’s Innerstate names winemaking GM; Napa’s Folio Fine Wine Partners promotes sales leader

Jason Dodge has been named managing director for winemaking for Sonoma-based Innerstave, which creates new-barrel oak alternatives, also known as oak adjuncts.

The company stated that Dodge started his career as an assistant brandy maker for E&J Gallo. He then went on to assume senior winemaker roles at Gallo and Diageo, as well as director of winemaking and general manager roles for both Constellation, and Oak Ridge Winery.

“It is awesome to have a dynamic industry stalwart join the Innerstave team. Dodge brings a superior level of winemaking expertise to the creation, adaptation and refinement of our oak complements for the wine industry,” stated Steve Dorfman, president of Innerstave.

Taylor Case has been promoted to director of national accounts off-premise for Napa Valley-based Folio Fine Wine Partners.

Case joined Folio in 2021 as national accounts manager off-premise Southeast. He previously worked in national accounts including prior director and vice president roles at Wilson Daniels and Vineyard Brands. He will be based in Miami.

Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance announced new officers and board members at a recent meeting, which was attended by more than 160 members. The marketing organization represents more than 100 wineries and 140 grape growers.

The board officers are Tom Rouse of Landmark Vineyards, president; Chris Sebastiani of Viansa Winery, vice president; Erich Bradley, of Pangloss Cellars and Repris, secretary; Anne Moller-Racke of Stone Edge Farm Estate Vineyards & Winery and Blue Farm Wines, co-treasurer; and Taylor Serres of Serres Ranch and Serres Ranch Wine, co-treasurer. Also serving on the board are Tom Blackwood of Buena Vista Winery, Jennifer Churchill of Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, Brenae Royal of E.J. Gallo Winery-Monte Rosso Vineyard and Mia Stornetta of Atlas Vineyard Management.

Newly elected to the board were Mike Sangiacomo of Sangiacomo Family Vineyards and Bart Hansen of Dane Cellars, along with board-appointed community at-large members Francis Abella of Merrill Lynch, The Gonzales Group and Jennifer Churchill of the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, while Quinn Arntsen of Farella Braun & Martel was reappointed to the board. Former board president Prema Behan of Three Sticks Wines and co-treasurer Steven Sangiacomo retired from the board after serving the alliance for several years. Community at-large member Tim Zahner of the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau also retired from the board.

Yountville Chamber of Commerce announced winners of its 2022 Business & Community Awards. Winners will be celebrated at the fifth annual Membership Jubilee & Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, May 4 , from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Yountville Community Center.

Here are the winners: