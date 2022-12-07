10 tips for educational and entertaining business social media content

Shana Bull is a marketing educator and digital storyteller, working with wine, food, hospitality businesses, teaching classes on marketing, and freelance writing. Reach her with your questions about digital marketing at shana@shanabull.com, @sharayray on Instagram or at shanabull.com.

I have learned more about gardening and composting from accounts on TikTok than from anywhere else. True story.

I know people think of TikTok as the platform for dancing teenagers, but it's so much more. It is a search engine, and you can find information about almost any topic you're looking for.

When I was having trouble with my tomatoes, I turned to TikTok, quickly searched for tomatoes grown in Northern California, and found detailed information about what I may be doing wrong.

The kicker is that these videos weren't just educational — they also entertained me. Whenever I watched videos on YouTube, read blog posts, or even took classes at my local nursery in the past, the content was boring to me. This is probably why I never got excited about gardening. Despite receiving extremely useful information, my interest wasn’t piqued, so my passion for the material wasn’t sparked.

Think back to your least favorite subject in school. Most likely, it was your least favorite because of the teacher, not necessarily the subject. And the same can probably be said of your favorite class.

If you want to be successful with social media marketing, you need to find a way to make your content both educational and entertaining. That may sound like a tall order, but it is possible.

Emily Caruso, marketing manager, Bear Republic Brewing Company, agrees:

“(S)torytelling is the most valuable aspect of marketing your brand on social media. I love learning about how a product came to be or why someone started their company. Whenever we tell stories about Bear Republic’s history, like how Racer 5 got the name “Racer 5,” we get high engagement.”

If you want customers to return to your social media page, give them a reason. Just posting pictures or updates about your business isn't enough. Social media users are looking for content that teaches and engages…even if they don’t know it.

“It goes back to why we follow brands on social media. We do it because it feels like a more personal connection to something or someone to whom we are a fan,” said Caruso. “As social media content creators, it’s our job to make it feel personal to the fans.”

Think about the posts you want to see on a social media page.

It would probably be a mix of things, right? You may be looking at friends’ content to see some personal updates, but you are also there to be entertained and (if you’re like me) to learn about interesting things you might not know about.

Even educational content needs to be entertaining in some way; otherwise, people will stop watching or reading.

That's why making your content educational and entertaining is so important. If you can do that, people will keep coming back for more, and that's how you build a successful social media following.

But how do you strike that balance when creating social media content? Here are some tips:

1. Use a mix of blog posts, short-form videos and email newsletters

People consume content differently, and you want to reach as large of an audience as possible. Mix it up and offer a little bit of everything.

This image from The Bear Republic is a great example of teaching the audience something in a fun way. The image, of Bear Republic’s most popular beer, their Racer 5 IPA is a simple image, but combined with the history of how the brand got its name has Bear Republic fans excited.

2. Make your content visually appealing

This is especially important for videos and blog posts. People are more likely to watch or read something if it looks good. Take the time to make your content look professional and polished.

And, trust me, you can do that with your camera phone. Just make sure to have a small mic from Amazon, and shoot your videos/photos in the shade if you’re outside.

3. Be authentic and transparent

People can tell when you're being inauthentic, and they will quickly lose interest. Don't be afraid to be real and transparent. It will only help you in the long run. Engage with your audience. Take the time to respond to comments and questions. Show that you're listening and that you care about what they have to say.

4. Use humor whenever possible

Humor is a great way to keep people engaged, and it can also be used to educate people about your business. Understand what your customers find humorous, and stay away from the things that make them uncomfortable.

You should also be careful about using too much industry jargon or technical terms on your social media pages. Unless you are sure that your target audience will understand these terms, it is best to avoid them altogether. Use plain language that everyone can understand.