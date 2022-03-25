What’s ahead for Sonoma, Solano, Napa, Marin commercial real estate in 2022?

The Business Journal asked key experts who broker many of the deals in Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa counties to recount market highlights in the past 12 months and what the future might hold.

Over 1.7 million square feet of new developments are coming to those counties, but the office market still suffers from impact of the pandemic on indoor work, write Chris Neeb, Glen Dowling and Matt Bracco of The Dowling-Bracco Team of JLL.

Amazon and other companies pursue industrial projects near Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, writes Shawn Johnson of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.

And office leasing activity in the southern Sonoma County city is picking up for ample market choices, writes James Manley of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.

Companies return to space shopping as virus-related restrictions ease, and firms are more confident to sign longer leases, writes Haden Ongaro of Newmark.

Larger employers have been slower to bring employees back for in-person work and to commit to spaces as the pandemic restrictions ease, writes Whitney Strotz of Cushman & Wakefield.

Hybrid work has accelerated, possibly changing the future of the jobsite, writes Dave Peterson of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.

Construction of multifamily units and sales of complexes are part of California’s drive for more housing options, writes Scott Gerber of NorCal Commercial.

Low vacancy and rent growth drive off-market deals for multifamily properties, writes Katherine Higgins of Berkshire Hathaway/Drysdale Properties.

The leasing rate of commercial buildings accelerated in 2021 over 2020 throughout the North Bay. That reflects business confidence and the local economy, writes Al Coppin, president of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.

Little new construction, replacement of offices with homes, fewer brokers, these are some of the profound changes to the market, writes Matt Brown of Meridian Commercial.

