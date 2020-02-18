North Bay professionals news from Sonoma Hills Farm, Montgomery Taylor Wealth, Foundation Homes and more

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Aaron Keefer has been hired as vice president of cultivation and production for Sonoma Hills Farm, a cannabis farm and culinary garden. The farm was granted the first 1-acre conditional use permit for a cannabis grow in Sonoma County last fall, with the first harvest planned for late this year.

Keefer has been an adviser to Sonoma Hills Farm since 2018 and most recently worked as the head culinary farmer for the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group, which includes famed three Michelin Star restaurant The French Laundry in Yountville.

A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Keffer worked with Bay Area chefs Julian Serrano and Michael Chiarello. He subsequently became the executive chef at Marin Country Club and was later promoted as its food and beverage director. Keefer advised three Michelin Star restaurant SingleThread and Saison farms, as well as launching other farm projects. He began cultivating medical cannabis, working with Grassroots and Apothecarium in San Francisco.

—

Jonathan Weintraub, CPA, has been promoted to operations manager at Montgomery Taylor Wealth Management in Santa Rosa. Weintraub has six years of experience consulting with business clients in winery, auto dealership, manufacturing and other industries. The firm hired him as tax manager last fall.

Also, Katrina Faris has been promoted to tax manager of the firm where she will oversee the tax department, while serving tax and accounting clients. Faris has six years of experience working with a wide variety of individuals and small businesses. She holds a Master of Science in accountancy.

—

Shawn Walker has been named branch manager of the Foundation Homes Property Management in Petaluma. Foundation Homes, headquartered in Kentfield, was created in 2010 by the husband and wife team of Christopher and Darcy Alkus-Barrow. It specializes in long-term leasing of single-family homes.

Walker, an industry veteran, has worked at Foundation in Marin County nearly a decade.

—

Larry Spiteri has been hired as sales manager for the Napa office at Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley. He has 26 years of real estate experience, including more than 15 years in real estate sales management.

Spiteri was the broker of record for Coldwell Banker NRT West, and he was also a past director for the California Association of Realtors.

—

Becky Perez has been hired as branch experience manager of Redwood Credit Union’s new Lower Lake branch at 16095 Main St.

Perez came to the credit union with 18 years of banking experience in Lake County, St. Helena, and the Central Valley, including four years as branch manager at Bank of the Wes, and four years at the Westamerica Bank branch in Clearlake.

—

Jonathan Weiner recently joined the Hospital Medicine Department at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.

After attending Icahn School of Medicine Mount Sinai, New York, Weiner completed a residency in Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. He now lives in Santa Rosa.