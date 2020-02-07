North Bay professionals news: Sage Energy Consulting, Kaiser Permanente and Bloom Marin

Russell “Rusty” Schmit, P.E., C.E.M., has been named the first chief operating officer for Sage Energy Consulting in San Rafael, while David Seiler has been chosen as director of business development.

The announcements come as the national independent energy planning and project management firm stated it plans to relocate to significantly expanded headquarters in San Rafael on March 1.

The firm’s move into a 3,250-square-foot space at 101 Lucas Valley Road, once occupied by the band The Grateful Dead, represents growth of 80% over Sage’s current San Rafael office space at 1719 Fifth Ave., the company stated.

With more than 30 years of experience, Schmit joins Sage after most recently serving as CEO at a solar power manufacturing company, Schletter Inc. in Charlotte, North Carolina. He began his career leading solar photovoltaic technology programs at global semiconductor firms Motorola and Texas Instruments. He then pursued entrepreneurial roles around the globe, starting and growing manufacturing companies, the company’s announcement stated.

Seiler is an engineer with more than 15 years’ experience in the solar industry as a project developer, design consultant and strategic product salesperson. He joins Sage from Sunterra Solar. He has also worked at SolarEdge, ABB/Power-One and National Semiconductor/SolarMagic.

Sage has managed more than $2 billion of energy projects for clients, resulting in $300 million-plus in energy savings for more than 100 public- and private-sector clients. The firm now employs 14.

—

Louise Huang, M.D.,is the new chief of the OB-GYN department at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center. Huang worked in private practice in Santa Rosa for six years prior to joining Kaiser Permanente in 2008, the hospital stated.

After attending Albany Medical College in Albany, New York, Huang completed a residency at Stamford Hospital in Stamford, Connecticut.

—

Bloom Marin, a San Rafael nonprofit that provides complimentary wardrobes and life skills training, recently named its 2020 board of directors.

Windi Snearly, a human resources manager in the financial industry, has been named president. Arundel Burrell, a real estate broker, was named vice president.

Other members include Sherene Chen, former executive director of Bloom and now president of the American Association of University Women Marin; Carolyn Rebuffel-Flannery, an interior designer; James Able, senior vice president at Wells Fargo; Gina Marr-Hiemstra, vice president at the Marin Convention and Visitors Bureau; Lisa Doran, owner of Doran and Associates; Jessica Deakyne, assistant city manager of Novato; Sue Boland; Lewis Jordan, executive director of Marin Housing Authority; Naomi Finerman, restaurant consultant; and Laura Hoth, a controller at an investment firm.

Teri Hollowell, Polly Elkin and Lyn Klein were named to the Bloom Marin advisory council.