North Bay professionals news from Balletto Vineyards, Farmers Insurance, Red Car Analytics, Napa Valley College and more

Maureen McElroy has joined Balletto Vineyards in Sonoma County as director of events, responsible for future events at the winery’s new, state-of-the-art events center, and winery activities in the community.

Previously, McElroy served as the executive director of the Santa Rosa Convention and Visitors Bureau where she oversaw the launch of the Amgen Tour of California and Levi’s Gran Fondo, and as chief ambassador for Sonoma County Tourism where she certified 2,500 hospitality professionals in service excellence.

Robert Stroud of Santa Rosa has been named to the Farmers Insurance’s Presidents Council, the Los Angeles-based insurance company recently announced. Membership in Presidents Council is the organization’s most elite honor for the top one percent of agents and district managers.

Neil Bulger, P.E., LEED AP, principal and co-founder of Red Car Analytics in Santa Rosa, is being recognized as a 2020 recipient of the Consulting-Specifying Engineer (CSE) 40 Under 40 Award. Winners will be presented with their award at a ceremony in Chicago in October 2020.

Red Car Analytics Inc., an engineering firm based in Santa Rosa, specializes in building systems advising, performance diagnostics, policy and research, commissioning, and energy modeling.

Kristen Wilbur and Trinity Kent, both of Luther Burbank Savings in Santa Rosa, are among the volunteers receiving recognition for their work with Junior Achievement of Northern California and its 2020 Educator and Volunteers of the Year program.

The honorees, which included educators and volunteers from throughout the Bay Area, was honored at the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame Virtual Gala on June 2.

Sara Parker, Ph.D., was named assistant superintendent and vice president of academic affairs at Napa Valley College.

Dr. Parker will start her in new post July 1.

She currently serves as administrator in charge of science and mathematics and dean of social sciences at Chabot Community College in Hayward. The college stated that Parker was a Fulbright Scholar to Beijing, where she taught American government and international relations courses at the China Foreign Affairs University and gave lectures around the country. Dr. Parker earned her bachelor’s degree from UC Davis with highest honors and her M.A. and Ph.D. in international relations and political science from the University of Delaware.

Melissa Hersh has joined the Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership as director of learning and leadership. Prior to the center, Hersh was director of professional and executive development at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont and head of workforce development at the largest regional Chamber of Commerce in Vermont, the nonprofit stated.

The group added that Hersh has served on many nonprofit boards including the United Way of Northwest Vermont, Vermont Works for Women, and as a governor’s appointee on the State Workforce Development Board.

She is a graduate of New York University, Antioch University New England Graduate School, and Georgetown University’s Institute for Transformational Leadership.

Among the groups’ programs are Heart of Marin and Heart of Napa events support nonprofits of every size and mission through recognition and cash awards. Other programs and services include the Sonoma Human Race, Secret Santa, Court Referral Program, and Volunteer Wheels.