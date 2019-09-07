North Bay professionals news from Wine Enthusiast's 40 under 40, Redwood Credit Union, Coldwell Banker and more

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Seven people from Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties are Wine Enthusiast magazine’s “40 under 40” list of notable professionals in wine, spirits, cider and beer.

Sarah Cahn Bennett, 39, of Mendocino County’s Anderson Valley is owner and winemaker of Pennroyal Farm in Boonville and owner-general manager of Navarro Vineyards & Winery in Philo. With a master’s degree in enology and viticulture, Bennett returned to her family’s business and launched sustainability initiatives.

Sebastian Donoso, 37, is winemaker of Fringe Collective in Hopland. Born in Chile, Donoso was tasked with running the high-end programs at Fetzer Vineyards and Bonterra Vineyards, Mendocino County operations owned by Chile-based Concha y Toro.

Paul Gospodarczyk, 37, is professor of winemaking at Napa Valley College and winemaker in charge of the school’s production facility and 5-acre vineyard.

Maayan Koschitzky, 39, is director of winemaking at Atelier Melka by Philippe Melka in St. Helena. Now a partner in Melka’s A-list consulting winemaking company, Koschitzky has worked at cult Napa Valley wineries Screaming Eagle and Dalla Valle.

Jennifer Reichardt, 32, owner and winemaker, Raft Wines, Sonoma County; chief operating officer, Sonoma County Poultry and Liberty Ducks, Petaluma. In 2016, she began making her own wine using organically farmed grapes from California.

Jamie Benziger, 33, winemaker, Imagery Estate Winery, Glen Ellen. Her father, Joe Benziger, founded Imagery in 1986. After producing a variety of wines alongside her father, Jamie Benziger took over winemaking at Imagery in 2017.

Chip Forsythe, 34, winemaker and CEO, Rebel Coast Winery, Sonoma. He launched Rebel Coast Winery in 2018, producer of the world’s first THC-infused, nonalcoholic wine.

Gladys Milligan has been named manager of Redwood Credit Union’s new American Canyon branch at 406 Napa Junction Road, Suite 126, in the Napa Junction Shopping Center.

Prior to joining the credit union, Milligan worked in the financial industry for 15 years, 11 of which were in management, according to the announcement. She formerly worked for Washington Mutual/Chase and Travis Credit Union, where her responsibilities included shepherding the opening of new branches.

Milligan has a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in strategic management from Sacramento State University.

Karen Cherniss has affiliated the Napa office of Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley as a sales associate. Cherniss has been a real estate professional in the Bay Area since 1986, relocating to the Napa Valley in 1994.

Noemi Doohan has been selected as interim public health officer for the county of Mendocino.

Doohan has been a health and human services partner in the work she has led with Adventist Health Ukiah Valley’s Street Medicine Program, Family Medicine Residency Program and the initial funding and implementation of the Safe Haven Clinic project, the county stated.

In addition, Karen Smith will be contracting with the county to further support development of local public health services in Mendocino County. Smith was previously appointed by former Governor Jerry Brown in 2015 to serve as the state public health officer. She most recently served as health officer and public health director for Napa County.

Stephanie Robison has been named active aging programs director at Whistlestop, a San Rafael-based nonprofit that works with older adults and people with disabilities in Marin County.