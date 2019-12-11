North Bay professionals news from Siduri Wines, EPIC in Napa, Sonoma County Tourism, Kaiser Permanente and more

Matt Revelette was named the winemaker at Siduri Wines in Santa Rosa, one of the top pinot noir producers in Sonoma County.

Revelette was selected by founding winemaker Adam Lee. Almost five years ago, Lee sold his winery to Jackson Family Wines and has transitioned as a consultant to pinot projects across the Jackson portfolio. Lee also has two other separate winemaking ventures.

Revelette came to Siduri from Sojourn Cellars, where he spent three years overseeing all aspects of the winery, from grower relations to wine production.

—

Sheryl Marshall has joined EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants as principal within the firm’s moving and storage practice.

Marshall will be based in Napa and report to John Sames, senior vice president. In its announcement, EPIC stated that in her new position, Marshall is responsible for new business development and the design, placement and management of property and casualty insurance programs, providing risk management strategies and solutions for mid-market and large clients.

Marshall joins EPIC from Paul Hanson Partners, where she spent the last 19 years of her career. While with Paul Hanson Partners, Marshall served as a senior vice president, providing strategic risk solutions to her clients within the moving and storage industry, primarily on the West Coast.

—

Kelly Bass Seibel has joined Sonoma County Tourism as its director of community engagement.

The announcement stated Bass Seibel will lead outreach to elected officials, business groups, partner businesses and other key stakeholders. Leveraging input from the agency’s executive team, the board of directors and the community engagement committee, she will help guide the organization’s efforts as effective “destination stewards.”

Bass Seibel comes to Sonoma County Tourism from Petaluma Health Center, where she was director of business development and partnership. Prior to this post, she spent nine years with the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, first as marketing and public relations manager, then director of workforce development and, ultimately, vice president of public policy.

Bass Seibel holds bachelor’s degree in art history, with a minor in arts management, from Sonoma State University.

—

Jessica August, M.D., recently joined the infectious diseases department at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.

After attending Ross University School of Medicine in Dominica, West Indies, August completed a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in infectious diseases at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, Tucson, Arizona.

—

Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty announced that Jennifer Jensen and Michelle Vogen have affiliated with its Wine Country team of real estate agents.

They are based out of the brokerage’s office at 1485 First St. in Napa.

—

The Sonoma County Economic Development Board announced its 2019 Spirit of Sonoma Award honorees, listed by nominating organization:

Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce: Laura Kneeland, The Mail Center, Etc.

Geyserville Chamber of Commerce: Judy Voigt, Voigt Foundation

Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce: Shelley Monahan Anderson, Healdsburg High School

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce: Crystal Diamante, Miss Latina Wine Country

Mark West Chamber of Commerce: Willie Lamberson, Community Volunteer

North Bay Association of Realtors: David Kerr, Terra Firma Global Partners

North Bay Leadership Council: Alon Adani, Cornerstone Properties

Northern California Engineering Contractors Association: Kevin Ghilotti, Team Ghilotti

Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce: Kim Garrigan, Ohana Construction

Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce: Eliot Enriquez, Rohnert Park Health Center

Russian River Chamber of Commerce: Clare Harris

Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce: Michael Purvis, Santa Rosa Regional Hospital and Novato Community Hospital

Sebastopol Area Chamber of Commerce: Mia Del Prete, West Sonoma County Union High School District

Sonoma County Alliance: Eric Goldschiag, Sonoma County Alliance

Sonoma County Farm Bureau: Steve Dutton, Dutton Ranch Corporation

Sonoma County Hospitality Association: Tim Zahner, Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau

Sonoma County Winegrowers: Kevin Barr, Redwood Empire Vineyard Management

Sonoma County Workforce Investment Board: Jerry Miller, Santa Rosa Junior College

Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce: Bob Taylor, KSVY Radio

Windsor Chamber of Commerce: Joanna Hutchins, Windsor Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau Volunteer

They will be recognized for their contributions to economic development at the awards event Dec. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Flamingo Conference Resort & Spa, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $70 per person or $700 for a table of eight.