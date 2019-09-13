North Bay professionals news: Domaine Carneros, Bank of Marin, Montgomery Taylor Wealth and more

Zak Miller has been promoted to sparkling winemaker of Domaine Carneros, founded by French Champagne house Taittinger.

In his new role, he will be working alongside Domaine Carneros founding winemaker and CEO Eileen Craneas well as pinot noir winemaker T.J. Evans.

“For over the past 11 years, Zak and I have worked side by side. I have watched him grow over time, admiring his evolved sparkling wine palate and commitment to producing quality wine. I am excited to grow our winemaking team and have great expectations for our future collaborations,” Crane said in a statement.

—

Cheryl Payan, formerly a relationship manager in the Bank of Marin’s Napa Redwood office, has been named market manager for Napa County.

In addition, Manuel Ramos has been named to run the bank’s Petaluma North office on McDowell Boulevard. He has 14 years of experience in retail banking in Sonoma County, as a financial service specialist, assistant manager and branch manager, the bank stated.

Also, Ajeet Singh is the bank’s new branch manager in Sausalito. During his 15-year career in the retail and banking sectors, Singh’s roles have included business analyst, branch manager and branch retail executive.

In another bank announcement, Briana Jeffs has been hired as senior portfolio manager, commercial banking in Santa Rosa. With 12 years of financial industry experience, Jeffs earned both a bachelor’s degree and an MBA in business administration, management and operations from the University of Wyoming.

—

Jonathan Weintraub, CPA, has been hired by Montgomery Taylor Wealth Management as its tax manager, the Santa Rosa-based accounting and wealth management firm announced.

Weintraub earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Sonoma State University and is finishing his master’s degree in taxation from Golden Gate University, the firm stated.

—

The Sonoma County Executives Association has inducted its board of directors for fiscal 2019–2020. New and returning board members are President Bill Zuur, fiduciary; Vice President Susan Daniel, employee relations consultant; Deborah Crippen, D.V.M., Lakeside Pet Hospital; Brenda Phillips, Beehive Design Studio; Christine Cromwell, Cromwell Tax & Bookkeeping; Tammy Swanson, Sonomarin Tutoring & Test Prep; David Carter, Reverse Mortgage Funding; Bob Bryant, Bryant Plumbing; and Rose McCoy, Form & Content Graphic Design.

—

Blanca Huijon has been appointed executive director of Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center in Napa.

Huijon has worked for the nonprofit since 2010. Huijon has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chicano and Latino studies from Sonoma State University. She began her career as a community leader in Napa in 2007, serving as a school adviser for migrant education at Silverado Middle School and Vintage High School. She joined Puertas Abiertas as a senior case mentor.

—

Jay Hancher, a resident of San Rafael, has joined the Schurig Center for Brain Injury Recovery board of directors.

Hancher, a corporate finance professional, received his Bachelor of Art’s degree from the University of California Davis and an MBA from University of San Francisco.

Founded in 1985, the Larkspur-based center provides services designed specifically to help brain injury, concussion, and stroke survivors and their families.