North Bay professionals news: Tangram Insurance, Brouwer & Janachoski and more

North Bay professionals news from Tangram Insurance, Brouwer & Janachoski, Touro University and more

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
November 2, 2018, 2:33PM

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.

Rekha Skantharaja Schipper, president and CEO at Tangram Insurance Services Inc., was recently named as one of the Business Insurance’s 2018 Women to Watch. The honorees will be recognized at the Women to Watch EMEA event in London on Nov. 16 and the Women to Watch leadership conference and awards luncheon Dec. 13-14 in New York.

Jill Carothers of San Rafael has joined the investment advisory firm of Brouwer & Janachowski, Inc. of Mill Valley as a financial adviser.

Carothers was previously a senior mortgage adviser for All California Mortgage, a vice president of communications for the parents’ association of the 102-year-old Branson School in Marin County, and a steering committee member for Zero Breast Cancer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from UCLA and is pursuing a certificate in financial planning at the University of California at Berkeley.

Gail Feinberg, chairwoman of primary care at Touro University California in Vallejo, has received the 2018 Women of the Year Award from Rep John Garamendi.

Feinberg received the honor for improving the quality of life for area communities through her work or volunteerism. Feinberg she trains medical students in providing care to underserved populations and serves as the medical director of the student-run free clinic and diabetes research program. She also sees patients once a week at Solano Health Centers and is a supervising mentor at the Global Center for Success.

Touro University California is a Jewish nonprofit independent graduate institution of higher learning founded in 1997.

Taylor Serres, Serres Ranch and Serres Corporation officer, food safety manager and winery representative, has been selected for the Class 49 of the California Agricultural Leadership Program, an advanced leadership development experience for emerging agricultural leaders.

Her family’s diversified fifth-generation farming and general contracting operation produces wine grapes, blueberries and commercial beef cattle. She helps with the day-to-day aspects of running the operations, including harvest activities and monitoring food safety regulations.

Since its first group in 1970, more than 1,300 men and women have participated in the program, the group stated.

In the 17-month program, fellows study leadership theory, effective communication, motivation, critical and strategic thinking, change management, emotional intelligence, and complex social and cultural issues. Seminars are delivered by four partner universities – California Polytechnic University campuses in Pomona and San Luis Obispo, Fresno State University and University of California at Davis. Fellows participate in 55 seminar days, including an eight-day national travel seminar and a 15-day international travel seminar.

CALF invests approximately $55,000 per fellow to participate in the program, which is underwritten by individual and industry donations.

Julia Allen of Folia Design Inc. has won five American Graphic Design Awards for 2018.

Founded in 2002, Folia Design is a local and independent multidisciplinary studio offering brand strategy, digital and print media design. These awards have been granted for work on:
• Coursey Graves: website design/development, in partnership with Camaleo Web Intelligence.

• Visit Napa Valley: branded messaging campaign design.

• Napa Valley College: brochure design for Pathways to Success program.

• Napa Women’s March: logo design.

• Baked by Left Foot Bakery: logo design.

Mary Hotaling has joined nonprofit Community Matters as its fund development manager. Hotaling has more than 25 years of experience in sales and events. She has worked in the Sonoma County wine industry, the entertainment industry and was most recently the director of sales and events with Epicenter Sports and Entertainment in Santa Rosa.

Also, Kimberlyn Moffet has been hired as the group’s training and program development coordinator. Moffet served two terms as an AmeriCorps member through the Child Abuse Prevention Council and most recently taught anti-bullying and social skills through the Sacramento Children’s Home.

The nonprofit Community Matters focuses on school safety efforts, school climate improvement, and bullying and violence prevention.

And Lisa Alexander joined the organization as director of communications. The group stated that Alexander has 30 years of experience in strategic marketing, community relations, public relations, event planning, nonprofit donor development, and brand development. Before joining Community Matters, Alexander was the public/community relations director with Epicenter Sports and Entertainment in Santa Rosa.

She is a graduate of Leadership Santa Rosa’s Class 31 and serves on the Leadership Santa Rosa Steering Committee.

Steve Herrington, Sonoma County superintendent of schools, has been recognized with the Executive Leadership award by California County Superintendents. The organization cited his work in the aftermath of the 2017 wildfires that hit the area.

The organization said the award is given annually to an individual for his or her leadership in the advancement of county office of education programs at the regional, state or national levels. Herrington was given the Executive Leadership award at CCSESA’s 2018 general membership dinner in Redwood City on Oct. 15.

Warren Dodge joined the board of Buckelew Programs. After a career leading start-up companies in oncology, Dodge retired from full-time work and now advises small- and medium-sized companies. Prior to his 25 years in health care, he worked in similar capacities in the graphic arts industry, according to the San Rafael-based group’s announcement.

Buckelew Programs’s mission is said to promote healthier lives and stronger communities by providing behavioral health and support services that enhance quality of life. “Buckelew Programs helps people in Northern California with mental illness, substance use issues and related behavioral health challenge,” the announcement stated.

Community Matters, announced the addition of new board members. Alison Fisk is the director of perioperative services at Kaiser Permanente. Emily Menjou is vice president and personal trust fiduciary manager at Exchange Bank. Aaron Friedman is CEO of Germaricorp, the parent corporation of the Santa Rosa franchise of Signarama.