North Bay professionals news: Tangram Insurance, Brouwer & Janachoski and more

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Rekha Skantharaja Schipper, president and CEO at Tangram Insurance Services Inc., was recently named as one of the Business Insurance’s 2018 Women to Watch. The honorees will be recognized at the Women to Watch EMEA event in London on Nov. 16 and the Women to Watch leadership conference and awards luncheon Dec. 13-14 in New York.

—

Jill Carothers of San Rafael has joined the investment advisory firm of Brouwer & Janachowski, Inc. of Mill Valley as a financial adviser.

Carothers was previously a senior mortgage adviser for All California Mortgage, a vice president of communications for the parents’ association of the 102-year-old Branson School in Marin County, and a steering committee member for Zero Breast Cancer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from UCLA and is pursuing a certificate in financial planning at the University of California at Berkeley.

—

Gail Feinberg, chairwoman of primary care at Touro University California in Vallejo, has received the 2018 Women of the Year Award from Rep John Garamendi.

Feinberg received the honor for improving the quality of life for area communities through her work or volunteerism. Feinberg she trains medical students in providing care to underserved populations and serves as the medical director of the student-run free clinic and diabetes research program. She also sees patients once a week at Solano Health Centers and is a supervising mentor at the Global Center for Success.

Touro University California is a Jewish nonprofit independent graduate institution of higher learning founded in 1997.

—

Taylor Serres, Serres Ranch and Serres Corporation officer, food safety manager and winery representative, has been selected for the Class 49 of the California Agricultural Leadership Program, an advanced leadership development experience for emerging agricultural leaders.

Her family’s diversified fifth-generation farming and general contracting operation produces wine grapes, blueberries and commercial beef cattle. She helps with the day-to-day aspects of running the operations, including harvest activities and monitoring food safety regulations.

Since its first group in 1970, more than 1,300 men and women have participated in the program, the group stated.

In the 17-month program, fellows study leadership theory, effective communication, motivation, critical and strategic thinking, change management, emotional intelligence, and complex social and cultural issues. Seminars are delivered by four partner universities – California Polytechnic University campuses in Pomona and San Luis Obispo, Fresno State University and University of California at Davis. Fellows participate in 55 seminar days, including an eight-day national travel seminar and a 15-day international travel seminar.

CALF invests approximately $55,000 per fellow to participate in the program, which is underwritten by individual and industry donations.

—

Julia Allen of Folia Design Inc. has won five American Graphic Design Awards for 2018.

Founded in 2002, Folia Design is a local and independent multidisciplinary studio offering brand strategy, digital and print media design. These awards have been granted for work on:

• Coursey Graves: website design/development, in partnership with Camaleo Web Intelligence.

• Visit Napa Valley: branded messaging campaign design.

• Napa Valley College: brochure design for Pathways to Success program.

• Napa Women’s March: logo design.

• Baked by Left Foot Bakery: logo design.

—

Mary Hotaling has joined nonprofit Community Matters as its fund development manager. Hotaling has more than 25 years of experience in sales and events. She has worked in the Sonoma County wine industry, the entertainment industry and was most recently the director of sales and events with Epicenter Sports and Entertainment in Santa Rosa.