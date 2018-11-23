The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Jesse Malone has been promoted to vice president in charge of operations at commercial and residential general contractor Jim Murphy & Associates in Santa Rosa.

In addition, the senior leadership structure has changed with Vice President Steve Ronchelli rising to president and President Jim Murphy to CEO.

As vice president of operations, Malone oversees JMA’s field team. He joined the company in 2006 and was a leader in managing the construction of Auberge Resorts’s premier holding, Solage Resort and Spa in Calistoga.

The residential and commercial construction company has been in business since 1976.

—

Trinchero Family Estates principal and Vice Chairman Bob Torres and Trefethen Family Vineyards CEO John Trefethen have joined the board of directors of Festival Napa Valley.

Torres is the third-generation owner of Trinchero Family Estates. He has worked for the family business since 1983 after graduating from the University of California at Berkeley with a degree in architecture. Today, he serves as principal, vice chairman and director of Trinchero.

Trefethen produced Trefethen Vineyards’ first wine in 1973, when there were only 30 wineries in the Napa Valley. Just three years later, the winery’s Chardonnay earned “Best Chardonnay in the World” honors at the 1979 Gault Millau World Wine Olympics in Paris.

—

Attorney Chris Sweeney has been appointed to the board of directors of NorthBay Healthcare.

Sweeney is immediate past chairman and a continuing board member of NorthBay Healthcare Foundation, having served as the civic leader of the system’s nonprofit fund development entity.

Sweeney has maintained his law practice in Solano and Napa counties since 1989.

—

John Mutz, a retired station commander with the Los Angeles Police Department, and Leela Stake, partner at FleishmanHillard, have joined the board of directors of Conservation Corps North Bay, said to be the oldest local youth conservation corps in the United States, the group announced.

Mutz has a master’s degree in public administration with a specialization in criminal justice. He lives in Sonoma County with his wife and children.

Stake worked at The Asia Foundation in Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Nepal and the Philippines. She graduated with a master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Stanford University. She lives in Marin County with her partner and two children.