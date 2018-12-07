Todd Andrus has been hired as branch manager of Redwood Credit Union’s Ukiah branch at 195 S. Orchard Ave.

Prior to joining Redwood Credit Union, Andrus was with Wells Fargo for 16 years, the last 10 of which as branch manager. Redwood Credit Union has two locations in Mendocino County: the Ukiah branch, and another in Point Arena at 280 Main St.

—

Ryan Turri, of San Francisco has been named general manager for Sonoma Speed Festival, a multiday race and festival set for May 31-June 2 at Sonoma Raceway. Turri, a member of the Porsche R Gruppe, has run a Northern California Porsche restoration and customization business, specializing in designing and building custom air-cooled 911s.

—

Todd O’Leary, former vice president of global partnerships and strategic alliances for San Francisco Travel, has joined Sonoma County Tourism as its vice president of marketing and communications.

At San Francisco Travel, O’Leary held a leadership position within SF Travel’s marketing division and was responsible for connecting 1,300-plus industry partners with the organization’s marketing and promotional assets. He also co-developed marketing, media relations, and partnership strategies that were based on research.

Sonoma County Tourism is the county’s official destination-marketing organization. It is a private nonprofit marketing and sales organization dedicated to sustaining the local hospitality economy.

—

Bill Carter, LCSW, has been named Sonoma County’s new Behavioral Health Division director.

He previously was the mental health director of the Napa County Health and Human Services Agency and before that was the agency’s compliance officer for four years.

Carter has more than 30 years of experience in mental health and social services programming as a provider and administrator for both private and public sectors. He was an administrator at the California Institute for Mental Health from 1998 to 2010, designing and implementing program improvements and leading efforts to circulate evidence-based practices in the field.

—

Morgan Rose Pershing, a Petaluma resident, was honored on Nov. 11 at the annual California Library Association conference. For her service to the association and to California libraries, Pershing was named CLA Member of the Year for 2018.

In announcing the award, the group listed Pershing’s accomplishments and called her “an outspoken advocate for all things library.”

Pershing has been a member of CLA since 2010. She is the adult services administrator for the Sonoma County Library. Before coming to the library, she worked in library services for 11 years, including a stint as the community library manager on Catalina Island.