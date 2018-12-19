The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Mike Holden has joined Groth Vineyards & Winery in the Napa Valley as chief sales and marketing officer.

Most recently, Holden was chief sales officer at Huneeus Vintners in Napa and prior to that he held similar leadership roles at Treasury Wine Estates, Francis Ford Coppola, and Diageo, among others.

The winery stated the placement of Holden was made in concert with The Cypress Group (www.cypress-grp.com) of St. Helena which specializes in executive placements in the wine industry. Dennis and Judy Groth founded Groth Vineyards & Winery in 1981 in the Oakville appellation of Napa Valley.

­—

Mariya Pioszak has joined Montgomery Taylor Wealth Management, a CPA and wealth management firm in Santa Rosa, as a tax supervisor.

She earned a master’s degree in economics from Tver State University in Tver, Russia, and has since gained 20 years of accounting experience in the United States. She has worked with boutique CPA firms providing tax planning and compliance services to closely held businesses and high-net-worth individuals, and she will work with clients to build a holistic financial plan.

­—

Laureen Barnes has been promoted to manager of mortgage lending by Redwood Credit Union.

Barnes joined RCU’s mortgage lending team two and half years ago as an assistant manager, the credit union’s announcement stated. She began her career in the mortgage industry in 1990 with First Security Loans and worked her way up through various positions, serving at Old Redwood Mortgage, SIB Mortgage, Aegis Wholesale and Parkside Lending and, most recently, Bay Equity Home Loans.

­—

Candace Costello has been named assistant vice president and branch manager of the Summit State Bank’s Petaluma branch.

She has more than 17 years of community banking experience. She previously was a branch manager at Westamerica Bank.

­—

William Davis has been appointed director of education for the Napa-based wine importer and marketing firm of Wilson Daniels.

The company stated the new role serves to support the national and wholesale organizations. Davis was previously regional manager of the Rocky Mountain area for four years. He holds the certification of advanced sommelier with The Court of Master Sommeliers and certified wine educator (CWE) in addition to the advanced certification with the Wine and Spirits Education Trust.

Among Davis’s new responsibilities are internal wine education with masterclasses, spearheading the Wilson Daniels luxury offerings, supplier and customer relationships, motivating financial objectives, maintaining brand standards and applying general leadership and decision-making skills wherever needed.

­—

Jeff Wandel has been hired as a service writer and liaison for community outreach for Valley Tire and Brake. He sold the Santa Rosa Big O Tires franchise this summer after 27 years as its owner.

—

Tim Mattos has been hired by Rohnert Park as director of public safety. He will begin that new position on Dec. 28.

Mattos was appointed as the police chief in Suisun City in 2015 after serving as the Operations Commander since 2008, the Rohnert Park announcement stated. He has served as an investigator for the Marin County District Attorney's Office and as sergeant and police officer for the Woodland Police Department. He is currently Suisun City’s interim city manager where he oversees their Police and Fire Departments and all other City functions