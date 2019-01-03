North Bay professionals news: Accendo Cellars, Collabria Care and more

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Garth Hodgdon has joined Accendo Cellars in the newly created position of director of national sales for the Napa Valley winery. Hodgdon will be responsible for the sales and strategy of domestic distribution of Accendo’s cabernet sauvignon and sauvignon blanc wines.

Hodgdon has level III advanced certification from the Court of Master Sommeliers and 15 years of experience. For the past five years, he worked with Krug as U.S. brand ambassador for the Champagne house. Prior to that, he was sommelier for six years in the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group of Michelin-starred restaurants such as Per Se, The French Laundry and Bouchon, Yountville.

—

Linda Gibson, B.S.N., MBA, president and CEO of Collabria Care, is retiring, effective Jan. 31, the community-based health care services provider in Napa announced. The Collabria Care board of directors has appointed Director of Operations Celine Regalia, M.S.W., M.A., CCC-SLP, as interim executive director, upon Gibson’s departure.

Gibson has served in this role for nine years. Prior to joining Collabria Care, Gibson was chief operating officer of St. Helena Hospital Clearlake, senior vice president of operations of St. Helena Hospital and nurse manager at Loma Linda University Medical Center in Southern California.

—

Chris Ann Bachtel, Alysia Corell and Kelly Lind have joined the Trust and Investment Management Department of Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank. Bachtel and Corell are joining the bank as vice presidents and trust officers, while Lind is a trust specialist.

All three are former employees of First Northern Bank’s Asset Management and Trust Services division, which was acquired by Exchange Bank. Officials stated the acquisition is part of the bank’s expansion of trust and investment services into the Sacramento area. All three will be located in Exchange Bank’s Roseville office.

Bachtel previously served as senior vice president and founding member of First Northern’s asset and trust department, located in downtown Sacramento. Prior to her position at First Northern Bank, Bachtel was trust officer, business development officer and private client manager for Wells Fargo Bank, Bank of the West, and Santa Barbara Bank and Trust.

Bachtel earned her bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. In addition, she received the professional designation of certified financial planner (CFP) in 1991, and both certified trust and financial advisor (CTFA) and accredited asset management specialist (AAMS) in 1997. She received her series 7, 63 and 65 licenses in 1999.

Corell has over 17 years of trust administration experience and previously was vice president and senior trust officer for First Northern Bank. She earned her bachelor’s degree in communications from San Diego State University and was designated a certified trust and financial advisor in 2008.

Lind most recently served as trust operations administrator for First Northern, where she was responsible for supervising day-to-day transaction processing, trust accounting and securities settlement for the team. Prior to her time at First Northern Bank, Lind served as senior marketing and development associate for the Sacramento Region Community Foundation.

—

Friedman’s Home Improvement announced several additions to its executive team.

Joe Covert this year joined Friedman’s Home Improvement as vice president of merchandising. The firm stated that Covert previously worked for about 20 years at RH (Restoration Hardware), most recently as senior vice president for furniture and lighting. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas. He joined Friedman’s after the retirement of Tony Corsberg after 42 years, the company stated.