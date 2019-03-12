The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

David Mowforth has been appointed by Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery as the director of on-premises national accounts. Mowforth is a more than 20-year employee with the winery.

Mowforth began working at Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery in 1996 after numerous years of experience in the food and wine industry. Starting as a Northern California sales representative, he gradually advanced to the Northwest regional sales manager while developing meaningful relationships with key accounts and distributors. Last year, Mowforth oversaw the alignment with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits as the vice president of sales of the Western division.

Also announced, Melissa Rush has been promoted to the winery’s director of off-premises national chain accounts.

Rush’s involvement in the food and beverage industry started in college while working in restaurants and continued as she transitioned to sales positions with various distributors in the Midwest region. She joined Ferrari-Carano and Winery in 2012. As regional manager for Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Kentucky, Rush proved her expertise in setting goals and establishing relationships with buyers, the winery added.

­—

Jeanine Keller has rejoined Aegis of Napa as the health services director. Keller is a registered nurse and previously worked for Aegis for the first 12 years after it opened, before leaving to join Adventist Health.

Eadgitha Waken joined Aegis of Napa as the care director. Waken is a licensed vocational nurse by training.

—

Tom Poser has been hired by Newmark Knight Frank as a senior managing director in its San Rafael office.

Poser most recently was executive vice president for JLL in San Francisco, spending more than a decade helping clients in Marin County and San Francisco, the company stated.

Poser attended Drake High School in Kentfield and subsequently earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Newmark Knight Frank and independently owned offices have 16,000 employees operating from approximately 430 offices on six continents.

—

Brad Bartram has joined Dry Creek Vineyard as the new national accounts director.

Previously the fine wine strategic account manager for the Central Division with Delicato Family Vineyards, Bartram joins the 47-year-old family winery with nearly 25 years of experience in sales and will report to John Doxon, director of sales. He will be responsible for Dry Creek Vineyard’s national off-premises accounts business, as well as the regional wholesale business in Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico.

Bartram previously represented Dry Creek Vineyard as one of his many brands while he was with V2 Wine Group prior to Delicato Family Vineyards.

—

Alfredo Pedroza, a Napa County supervisor, has been elected vice chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission for a two-year term.

The commission is a governmental agency responsible for planning, financing and coordinating transportation for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area. Twenty-one commissioners represent Bay Area counties and cities. The commission meets monthly and acts as the Bay Area Toll Authority and the Service Authority for Freeways and Expressways.

­—

Heather Sprauve of Brotemarkle, Davis & Co. in St. Helena has qualified as an enrolled agent (EA). Sprauve successfully completed a three-day, three-part comprehensive exam administered by the Internal Revenue Service.

She has been a member of the Napa Valley company’s tax team for more than 20 years. The firm stated that EA status is the highest credential awarded by the IRS. The designation affords the recipient the right to work with all taxpayers, on all tax matters, across all IRS offices.