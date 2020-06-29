Meet the 17 professionals selected for 20th North Bay Women in Business Awards
These 17 professionals, drawn from a wide range of industries, companies and nonprofits, will be recognized at North Bay Business Journal's 20th Women in Business virtual event on June 30.
With recognition of the special skills needed to lead in these challenging times, the North Bay Business Journal has announced its 2020 Women in Business Awards winners.
“The kind of leadership and skill that these recipients have demonstrated are needed now more than ever,” said Business Journal Publisher Brad Bollinger. “The work of these leaders, with Dr. Mase a shining example, should inspire us all.”
Read these profiles of the 2020 Women in Business winners:
Lauren Ackerman, founder and vintner, Ackerman Heritage House and Ackerman Vineyards, Napa
Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO, Visit Napa Valley, Napa
Kathy Goodacre, CEO and executive director, Career Technical Education Foundation, Sonoma County
Sama Hershey Davis, North Bay Benefits Practice leader, InterWest Insurance Services, Santa Rosa
Lindsay Jones, regional vice president of branch experience, Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa
Shilpa Marwaha, M.D., chief of infectious disease, Kaiser Permanente, San Rafael
Sundari Mase, M.D., MPH, health officer, Sonoma County Department of Health Services, Santa Rosa
Debra McGuire, director of practice, Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, Santa Rosa
Collette Michaud, CEO, Children's Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa
Alissia Pope, director of tax, BPM LLP, Santa Rosa
Evelynn Porter, vice president and commercial loan officer, Poppy Bank, Santa Rosa
Susan Rose, CEO, Northern California Behavioral Healthcare System, Aurora Behavioral Health Hospital, Santa Rosa
Tricia Rose, founder, Rough Linen, San Rafael
Beth Ryan, vice president and customer experience manager, Exchange Bank, Santa Rosa
Betsy Serafini, director of operations and minority owner, Terra Firma Global Partners, Sebastopol
Luana Vaetoe, CEO, Becoming Independent, Santa Rosa
Stacey Walker, principal, TLCD Architecture, Santa Rosa
The winners from a variety of industries, companies and nonprofits will be honored on June 30 at the 20th Women in Business Awards. This year a virtual event free to the public, it will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Register to attend at nbbj.news/wib20.
This Business Journal Virtual Event is underwritten by Wells Fargo and sponsored by Exchange Bank, Kaiser Permanente, Poppy Bank, Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, Smith Dollar, Redwood Credit Union and Sutter Health.
Winner sponsors are Becoming Independent, BPM, Career Technical Education Foundation, Puma Springs Vineyard and Terra Firma Global Partners with special thanks to the Charles M. Schulz Museum.