Meet the 17 professionals selected for 20th North Bay Women in Business Awards

These 17 professionals, drawn from a wide range of industries, companies and nonprofits, will be recognized at North Bay Business Journal's 20th Women in Business virtual event on June 30.

With recognition of the special skills needed to lead in these challenging times, the North Bay Business Journal has announced its 2020 Women in Business Awards winners.

“The kind of leadership and skill that these recipients have demonstrated are needed now more than ever,” said Business Journal Publisher Brad Bollinger. “The work of these leaders, with Dr. Mase a shining example, should inspire us all.”

Read these profiles of the 2020 Women in Business winners:

Lauren Ackerman, founder and vintner, Ackerman Heritage House and Ackerman Vineyards, Napa

Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO, Visit Napa Valley, Napa

Kathy Goodacre, CEO and executive director, Career Technical Education Foundation, Sonoma County

Sama Hershey Davis, North Bay Benefits Practice leader, InterWest Insurance Services, Santa Rosa

Lindsay Jones, regional vice president of branch experience, Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa

Shilpa Marwaha, M.D., chief of infectious disease, Kaiser Permanente, San Rafael

Sundari Mase, M.D., MPH, health officer, Sonoma County Department of Health Services, Santa Rosa

Debra McGuire, director of practice, Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, Santa Rosa

Collette Michaud, CEO, Children's Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa

Alissia Pope, director of tax, BPM LLP, Santa Rosa

Evelynn Porter, vice president and commercial loan officer, Poppy Bank, Santa Rosa

Susan Rose, CEO, Northern California Behavioral Healthcare System, Aurora Behavioral Health Hospital, Santa Rosa

Tricia Rose, founder, Rough Linen, San Rafael

Beth Ryan, vice president and customer experience manager, Exchange Bank, Santa Rosa

Betsy Serafini, director of operations and minority owner, Terra Firma Global Partners, Sebastopol

Luana Vaetoe, CEO, Becoming Independent, Santa Rosa

Stacey Walker, principal, TLCD Architecture, Santa Rosa

