More fire updates

• For current road closure information in Napa County please visit the following link: https://t.co/bK4p5hxcwl

• Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds (accepting sheltering in cars and RVs. Not ready for congregant sheltering at this point.) 175 Fairgrounds Drive

The Glass Fire, the primary blaze, started at 4 a.m. Sunday and remains under investigation. The following evacuation orders were issued:

With the ongoing threat of the Glass Incident encompassing three fires in Napa and Sonoma counties — Glass, Shady and Boysen — a red flag warning has been issued for Monday as emerging heat and strong, gusty offshore winds may make a dangerous recipe worsening blazes.

Low humidity and tinder box dry fuels add to the troubling conditions associated with the 11,000-acre+ wildland blaze located at North Fork and Crystal Springs roads, Cal Fire reported Monday morning.

The fire, which has no containment as of 10:30 a.m., has already consumed the Chateau Boswell Winery situated off the Silverado Trail in St. Helena, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The full extent of damage is unknown. The Napa Valley Register reported that’s in the same area where firefighters held off flames at Rombauer winery on Sunday. The AP also moved photos of the Glass Mountain Inn, a bed & breakfast on Silverado Trail, fully consumed by flames.

About a mile down the road from the winery, the Chronicle also reported the Black Rock Inn was completely engulfed by fire, with “multiple structures” overtaken by flames.

With the addition of the Zogg Fire in Shasta County, the toll on California’s landscape continues to grind Cal Fire’s resources. As of Monday, more than 18,000 firefighters are battling 27 major wildfires up and down the state.

On Monday morning, in an interview with KTVU, Congressman Mike Thompson, D-Napa, said he had just returned to the county from Washington D.C., talking to the station as he was driving to his Napa office. He said his home is under an evacuation warning.

His wife “packed up and left, and we are trying to figure out what our plans might be.”

She also works at Adventist Health’s hospital in St. Helena. That hospital has been evacuated.

On its website, hospital President Steven Herber, M.D., stated the facility transferred its 55 patients to other hospital locations.

The emergency department is closed, and scheduled surgeries and tests are being postponed, according to the posting. The hospital’s Deer Park Pharmacy is also closed, and calls will be forwarded to another pharmacy to help patients with refills.

Other Adventist Health medical offices in St. Helena and Napa will remain open, according to announcement.

“The safety and well-being of our patients and associates are our highest priority,” Herber said.

This is the second time in a little over a month that the St. Helena hospital has been under mandatory evacuation. Cal Fire on Aug. 20 ordered the facility closed due to the LNU Lightning Complex fire in central Napa County. The hospital had 51 patients admitted at the time; some were able to be discharged, but most were moved to other facilities, a spokeswoman told the Business Journal at the time.

The hospital is directing any questions to (844) 523-3683.

"This is the seventh year of fire. We have had for the last seven years our share of natural disasters," the congressman stated.

Susan Wood and Cheryl Sarfaty contributed to this report.