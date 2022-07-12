More North Bay governments consider banning natural gas in new construction

• And if this need cannot be reasonably achieved with an electric fuel source compliant with pre-wiring requirements.

• If there is a proven need for a natural gas appliance due to public health or safety reasons.

Conditional exemption 4: Non-residential buildings may apply to the Utility Director for an exception to install gas-fueled appliances.

Conditional exception 3: For essential service buildings and public facilities where natural gas is necessary for the purpose of protecting public health, safety and welfare – with 3rd party verification that the electric requirement is not cost effective and is not feasible.

Exception 1: All newly constructed buildings may contain natural gas cooking appliances and direct vent sealed-construction type fireplaces. (A third exemption for gas heated pool/spa systems and equipment was later rescinded.)

Some local jurisdiction reach codes have exceptions to natural gas bans in construction. The Healdsburg amendment its city construction code ( Ordinance No. 1196 ) requiring newly constructed buildings to be all electric includes the following exceptions:

As the Marin County grand jury leans into a world where greenhouse gas reduction goals are met by banning natural gas use in new building construction , some building trade groups say the idea doesn’t meet the real-world test.

“A major issue is power backup in the event of outages,” said Craig Lawson, immediate past president of CAL Custom Building Services Inc. “If electricity is the only future source, what happens when it fails during rolling blackouts or due to other causes for long periods of time. Even with solar battery storage systems, the average length of time backup power is available is around two days. The goal of having net zero emissions will never be (met) 100%, in my opinion.”

He added the call for any recommended or mandated all-electric building code “comes at a time when the state is working with an antiquated grid that depends on natural gas for almost half of its power generation.”

As the Journal reported, the Marin County civil grand jury on June 6 recommended reducing climate changing greenhouse gases by eliminating natural gas as an energy source for new building construction, along with the replacement of gas appliances and equipment within existing structures when outdated or nonfunctioning.

The 2022 California Building Standards Code (Title 24), detailing the path toward electrifying the state, was published July 1. This building code update will become effective Jan. 1, 2023, meaning that all new residential and commercial buildings must be built electric-ready.

In the interim, local jurisdictions have been meeting for months to review model building codes and decide whether to adopt more restrictive “reach codes” and take actions, such as banning the use of natural gas in newly constructed buildings.

Reach codes are local building ordinances that can take effect within the state building code’s three-year revision cycle. They must be cost-effective, as stringent as the statewide code, approved by the California Energy Commission (CEC) and re-approved when the California energy code is updated, or they will expire.

Other questions raised by the Marin civil grand jury include the best way to take the all-electric concept into existing homes and those undergoing renovations and to large multi-unit residential buildings.

The report asks, “Can consumers be incentivized to voluntarily replace gas-fueled appliances with electric ones?”

Currently, more than 50 local jurisdictions throughout California have adopted codes that reach beyond state minimum requirements for energy use in building design and construction. Some jurisdictions in the North Bay have moved to ban natural gas, though in some cities, like Windsor and Santa Rosa, that triggered lawsuits.

So far within Marin County, Fairfax is the only city to have adopted an all-electric requirement for new buildings. Within Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, 20 cities have adopted their own building electrification reach codes.

‘Must be prepared and become more resilient’

In Sonoma County, Supervisor Susan Gorin said, “During the fires, we lost some 6,000 homes and when rebuilding we must embrace renewable energy using the latest technologies and by building all-electric homes. With regards to electric shutdowns, everyone is concerned about saving energy and having a consistent supply. We must be prepared and become more resilient.”

She said the county has not yet decided to establish reach codes, and even if it did, implementation would take time.

“We must be realistic by not requiring every home or car to be all-electric to address climate change,” Gorin said.

Tanya Narath, director of climate programs for the Regional Climate Protection Authority (RCPA) in Sonoma County, said the organization is looking at costs and time frames, along with environmental justice and equity issues.

“We’re mobilizing climate protection efforts with the goal of how to make the transition to increasing energy efficiency by sealing the home envelope by weather proofing, etc., while also collaborating with an ad-hoc group studying ways to raise funds for climate efforts,” Narath said.

She said Healdsburg and Santa Rosa have all-electric reach codes, but Healdsburg has two exemptions (see the sidebar with this story). Petaluma is updating its own municipal code to ban gas in new construction.

Windsor’s all-electric reach code was reversed due to the possibility of litigation, and Sebastopol’s Climate Action Committee is evaluating whether to establish such a code.