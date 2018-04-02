Scroll through the gallery to see who attended North Bay Business Journal's Community Philanthropy Awards on March 29 at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country hotel in Santa Rosa.

Related Stories
102-year-old Santa Rosa civic leader to be feted for philanthropy
27 stories of North Bay philanthropy

Exchange Bank will present its third annual Frank P. Doyle Philanthropy Award to longtime Santa Rosa civic and community leader Al Maggini at the North Bay Business Journal’s Community Philanthropy Awards luncheon on March 29.

The Frank P. Doyle Philanthropy Award, named for the bank’s co-founder, will cap the presentation of awards to 27 organizations and individuals being recognized for their community giving throughout the year and following the October wildfires.

Maggini, 102, served 33 years on the board of trustees at Santa Rosa Junior College, where over 127,000 students have received scholarships from the Frank P. Doyle and Polly O’Meara Doyle Scholarship Fund since 1948. Maggini has also been an ardent supporter of Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Read profiles of this year’s winners:

  1. Arrow Benefits Group
  2. Bank of Marin
  3. Bear Republic Brewing Company
  4. BPM
  5. Community Foundation Sonoma County
  6. Cornerstone Properties
  7. Exchange Bank
  8. Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria
  9. Kaiser Permanente
  10. Keysight Technologies
  11. Mary’s Pizza Shack
  12. Montgomery Village
  13. Moss Adams
  14. North Bay Association of Realtors
  15. North Coast Builders Exchange
  16. Oliver’s Market
  17. Petaluma Health Care District
  18. North Bay Fire Relief Fund
  19. River Rock Casino
  20. Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation
  21. Summit State Bank
  22. Terra Firma Global Partners
  23. Wells Fargo
  24. Homes for Sonoma: Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, Sonoma County Office of Education, and Flight
  25. Mikayla Butchart Illustration
  26. Jennifer Torrey
  27. Mike Stone, Mollie Stone’s Markets
    28. <