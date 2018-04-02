Scroll through the gallery to see who attended North Bay Business Journal's Community Philanthropy Awards on March 29 at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country hotel in Santa Rosa.

Exchange Bank will present its third annual Frank P. Doyle Philanthropy Award to longtime Santa Rosa civic and community leader Al Maggini at the North Bay Business Journal’s Community Philanthropy Awards luncheon on March 29.



The Frank P. Doyle Philanthropy Award, named for the bank’s co-founder, will cap the presentation of awards to 27 organizations and individuals being recognized for their community giving throughout the year and following the October wildfires.



Maggini, 102, served 33 years on the board of trustees at Santa Rosa Junior College, where over 127,000 students have received scholarships from the Frank P. Doyle and Polly O’Meara Doyle Scholarship Fund since 1948. Maggini has also been an ardent supporter of Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

