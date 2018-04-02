(1 of ) Gary Hartwick, right, president of Exchange Bank, presents the Frank P. Doyle Philanthropy Award to Al Maggini at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(2 of ) Al Maggini gets a standing ovation for winning the Frank P. Doyle Philanthropy Award at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(3 of ) Greg Sarris, chairman of the Federated Indians of the Graton Rancheria, receives the tribe's recognition at the North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(4 of ) Hamish Gray, senior vice president for corporate services at Keysight Technologies, receives the company's recognition at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(5 of ) Jonathan Weintraub, supervisor in BPM's Santa Rosa office, receives the firm's recognition at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(6 of ) Pauline Block, head of marketing for Cornerstone Properties, receives the company's recognition at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(7 of ) Jarrod Gerhardt, director of marketing Bank of Marin, receives the institution's recognition at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(8 of ) Community Foundation Sonoma County receives recognition at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(9 of ) Carl Campbell, public affairs director for Kaiser Permanente, receives recognition for the health care provider's Marin-Sonoma operations at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(10 of ) Jacob Perez, catering sales manager of Mary’s Pizza Shack, and Stefanie Bagala, director of marketing, receives recognition for the Sonoma-based restaurant chain at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(11 of ) Genie Del Secco, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Summit State Bank, receives recognition for the Santa Rosa-based institution at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(12 of ) Eric Meuse and Scott Gross, general managers of Oliver's Markets stores, receives recognition for the company at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(13 of ) Rebecca Wachsberg, chief of staff for California Sen. Mike McGuire; Steve Falk, CEO of Sonoma Media Investments; and Cynthia Negri, president of the Redwood Credit Union Fund and chief operating officer of the credit union, receive recognition for the North Bay Fire Relief Fund at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(14 of ) Rae Paulson, senior manager of Moss Adams LLP, receive recognition for the firm at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(15 of ) Thomas Sands, Wells Fargo Northern California region president, receives recognition for the institution at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(16 of ) Sue Bonzell, senior sales associate at Terra Firma Global Partners, and Paul Schwartz, senior sales associate in the Commercial Division, receive recognition for the brokerage at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(17 of ) Tami Norgrove, co-owner and chief financial officer of Bear Republic Brewing Company, receive recognition for the company at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(18 of ) Diana Gorsiski, president of North Bay Association of Realtors Charity, receives recognition at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(19 of ) Mariah Shields, principal of Arrow Benefits Group, recieves recognition for the Petaluma-based company at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(20 of ) David Codding, owner and general manager of Montgomery Village, and Melissa Williams, director of operations and chief financial officer, receive recognition at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(21 of ) Greg Hurd, of BKF Engineers and a past president of North Coast Builders Exchange, receives recognition's for the organization's tool-replacement program at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(22 of ) Karen Barnes, sister of Mollie Stone's Markets owner Mike Stone, accepts recognition for his work in fundraising for Marin General Hospital at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(23 of ) Karissa Kruse, executive director of the Sonoma Grape Growers Foundation and president of Sonoma County Winegrowers, and Kate Piontek, vice president of operations of Sonoma County Winegrowers, receives recognition for the foundation's efforts to help agricultural employees at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(24 of ) Erin Hawkins, director of community health for Petaluma Health Care District, receives recognition for the organization at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(25 of ) Aaron Jobson of Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, Dan Blake of Sonoma County Office of Education and Samantha Kraesig of Flight LLC receive recognition for the Homes for Sonoma project to build homes for October 2017 wildfire victimes at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(26 of ) Mikayla Butchart, owner of Mikayla Butchart Illustration, receives recognition for her "Rose-silience" pin fundraising effort at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(27 of ) James Cason, CEC, executive chef at Santa Rosa Junior College, and Jennifer Torrey receive recognition for their work organizing food preparation for refugees of the October 2017 wildfires, at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(28 of ) Anne Pagel, director of player development at River Rock Casino; Sandy Elliott, events and promotions manager; and Dora Azevedo, tour and travel manager, receive recognition for the northern Sonoma County gaming facility at North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018. (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)
(29 of ) North Bay Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards luncheon, held at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County hotel in Santa Rosa on March 29, 2018 (ANTHONY BORDERS / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)