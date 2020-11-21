25 North Bay construction projects named for Business Journal awards

The Business Journal has announced this year’s winners of its Top Real Estate Projects award, recognizing winery, school, recreation, health care and housing projects from throughout the North Bay.

Here are the winners:

13647 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen Advanced Energy Center, Santa Rosa Art House, Santa Rosa Bricoleur Vineyards Winery Barn, Windsor Coffey Neighborhood Park, Santa Rosa Davidson Middle School new STEM classroom building, San Rafael El Molino High School new performing arts center, Forestville Exchange Bank Sebastopol Branch, Sebastopol Irene Snow Elementary School, Napa Jeff Kunde Hall, Santa Rosa Joseph Phelps Vineyards, St. Helena Lantana Place Homes, Santa Rosa Laurel Dell Elementary School campus modernization and replacement, San Rafael Providence St. Joseph Health, Medical Arts Plaza, Santa Rosa Redwood Grove Housing, Napa Redwood Hill Ranch, Santa Rosa Sage Commons, Santa Rosa San Marin High School new STEM center, Novato Solano Business Park, Fairfield SOMO Sky Lounge, Rohnert Park SRJC Petaluma Student Services Project, Petaluma Taub Family Outpost, Sonoma The Gordon Building, Napa The Montage Healdsburg, Healdsburg The Oaks at Fountaingrove, Santa Rosa

The winners of will be recognized at a Business Journal Virtual Event on Dec. 17, 4–5:30 p.m. The underwriter of the 15th annual event is Ghilotti Construction Company. The recognition is being sponsored by Exchange Bank and Wright Contracting.

Registration for the free-to-the-public event: NBBJ.NEWS/Projects20